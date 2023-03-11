The WVSSAC 2023 Girls State High School Basketball Tournament will conclude Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The day's lineup, in order, is as follows:
• Class AAAA championship — No. 1 Wheeling Park vs. No. 2 Morgantown, 10 a.m.
• Class A championship — No. 1 Cameron (21-6) vs. No. 2 Tucker County (21-2), 12:30 p.m.
• Class AA championship — No. 1 Summers County (23-4) vs. No. 2 Wyoming East (20-4), 5 p.m.
• Class AAA championship — No. 1 North Marion (24-1) vs. No. 6 Philip Barbour (16-10), 7:30 p.m.
• • •
The Class AA matchup will be an all-Region 3 affair involving Summers County and Wyoming East. The Warriors won the two regular season meetings (53-30 and 49-41) over the Bobcats before Summers County earned a 50-47 section championship win over Wyoming East.
Wyoming East, which cruised by Petersburg 66-41 in one of the Friday semifinals, has state championships in 2016 and 2021, as well as runner-up showings in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
Summers, which eased by Charleston Catholic 39-35 in Friday's semifinal, is playing in the state championship game for the first time since 2011.
Hinton High captured Class AA girls state championships in 1988 and 1992, while Summers County earned double-A girls state crowns in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Wayne Ryan, an assistant executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, is the former longtime head coach of Summers County, and he said after the current Bobcats advanced to Saturday's championship game, "Obviously, the Lady Bobcat program has a tremendous legacy and I can’t deny my involvement in the past, so you have to be happy for them, especially happy for Chad Meador ‘cause I know he’s paid his dues, and for his coaching staff.
"And it’s important to the community and, you know, I am very pleased and happy for them. I think it’s really exciting."
"Although it’s ‘Hinton’ and ‘Summers County,’ we just call it Lady Bobcats and keep it all in house," Ryan added.
Meador was an assistant for Ryan for 14 years.
• • •
This year's girls tournament paid tribute to the memory of Greg Reed and Pat Fragile, two prominent sports figures in West Virginia who passed away in the past few months.
Reed, an assistant executive director of the WVSSAC at the time of his unexpected death on Jan. 11, 2023, was a multi-sport standout athlete at Nicholas County High School. He later embarked on a path which led him into teaching, coaching, school administration and ultimately the WVSSAC office.
Fragile, the WVSSAC state basketball rules clinician, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022. He worked 43 years as a sports official in football, basketball and baseball in the southern West Virginia region. In 2003, he was inducted into the National Federation of State High School Association's Hall of Fame for his lifelong contributions as an official.
In the tournament program, the executive committee of the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association also recognized the memory of Charlie Maynard, who passed away. Maynard was a longtime secretary and treasurer who served the WVSACA for more than 50 years, and was the Region 9 representative of McDowell, Wyoming, Logan and Mingo counties.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.