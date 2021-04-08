George Washington and Woodrow Wilson are the top two overall seeds for upcoming Class AAAA Region 3 girls section basketball tournaments. They are followed in region rankings by Capital, Greenbrier East, South Charleston, Princeton, Riverside and Oak Hill.
The Patriots are the No. 1 seed in Section 1, and the Flying Eagles are the top seed in Section 2.
Opening-round Section 1 games include No. 4 Riverside at George Washington, and No. 3 South Charleston at No. 2 Capital, both at 7 p.m. on April 14.
In Section 2, No. 4 Oak Hill will play at Woodrow Wilson, and No. 3 Princeton will visit No. 2 Greenbrier East, both on April 13 at 7 p.m.
Following is a complete schedule:
Section 1
April 14
• No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 George Washington, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 South Charleston at No. 2 Capital, 7 p.m.
April 16
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
Section 2
April 13
• No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
April 15
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
• • •
The Class AAA Region 3 schedule is below (Midland Trail is the No. 3 seed):
Section 1
April 12
• No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Shady Spring at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.
April 14
• Championship game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Section 2
April 14
• No. 4 Nicholas County at No. 1 Sissonville, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
April 17
• Championship game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
• • •
In Class A Region 3, River View is the top overall seed, followed by James Monroe, Webster County, Montcalm, Richwood, Greenbrier West, Greater Beckley Christian, Meadow Bridge and Mount View.
River View leads the Section 1 seedings and Webster County tops Section 2 seedings.
Following is the schedule:
Section 1
April 12
• No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
April 14
• Winner of Mount View/Greater Beckley at No. 1 River View, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe, 7 p.m.
April 16
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
Section 2
April 13
• No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Greenbrier West at No. 2 Richwood, 7 p.m.
April 15
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.