Below are some section high school basketball tournament details for next week:
Class AA Region 3
Overall seedings
1) Wyoming East
2) PikeView
3) Westside
4) Bluefield
5) River View
6) James Monroe
7) Shady Spring
8) Oak Hill
9) Independence
Class AA Region 3, Section 1
(Played at Wyoming East)
Monday, Feb. 24
● Westside vs. Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
● Wyoming East vs. Independence, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
● Championship game, 7 p.m.
● ● ●
Class A Region 3, Section 1
(all games at 7 p.m.)
Monday, Feb. 24
● No. 5 Richwood at No. 4 Webster County
Wednesday, Feb. 26
● No. 3 Charleston Catholic at No. 2 Midland Trail
● Winner Game 1 at No. 1 Pocahontas County
Friday, Feb. 28
● Championship game at highest remaining seed
● ● ●
Class A Region 3, Section 2
Seeding
1. Summers County
2. Greenbrier West
3. Greater Beckley
4. Montcalm
5. Meadow Bridge
6. Mount View
