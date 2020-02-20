Balls

Below are some section high school basketball tournament details for next week:

Class AA Region 3

Overall seedings

1) Wyoming East

2) PikeView

3) Westside

4) Bluefield

5) River View

6) James Monroe

7) Shady Spring

8) Oak Hill

9) Independence

Class AA Region 3, Section 1

(Played at Wyoming East)

Monday, Feb. 24

● Westside vs. Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

● Wyoming East vs. Independence, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

● Championship game, 7 p.m.

● ● ●

Class A Region 3, Section 1

(all games at 7 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 24

● No. 5 Richwood at No. 4 Webster County

Wednesday, Feb. 26

● No. 3 Charleston Catholic at No. 2 Midland Trail

● Winner Game 1 at No. 1 Pocahontas County

Friday, Feb. 28

● Championship game at highest remaining seed

● ● ●

Class A Region 3, Section 2

Seeding

1. Summers County

2. Greenbrier West

3. Greater Beckley

4. Montcalm

5. Meadow Bridge

6. Mount View

