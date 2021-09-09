West Virginian Jonathan Gore just missed a podium finish in the T64 200-meter dash in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday morning.
Representing the United States of America in the 200 race, Gore crossed the line in the 200 final with a time of 22.66 seconds. The gold medalist was Costa Rica's Sherman Isidro Guity Guity (21.43). The silver went to Germany's Felix Streng (21.78), and the bronze medal winner was Gore's U.S.A. teammate, Jarryd Wallace, in 22.09.
Gore earlier posted an automatic qualifying time of 22.62, a personal best effort good enough for third in his preliminary heat.
The ex-Fayetteville High/Concord University track and field star placed seventh with a time of 11.08 in the T64 100 earlier in the Tokyo Games.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.