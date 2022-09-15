Host Valley took an early lead Thursday and posted a 22-6 win over Midland Trail in middle school football action.
For the Greyhounds, Tavion Woods connected with Shannon Smith on a 25-yard touchdown pass, and Woods tacked on the conversion on that drive. Woods later threw a 55-yard TD pass to Javon Brockman, and Woods crossed the goal line for the conversion run. The 'Hounds also got an 18-yard scoring run from John Neal.
For the Patriots, Aiden Weis rambled for 93 yards on 17 carries.
Quarterback Rayce Dickerson gained 17 yards on two carries and completed four out of 10 pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice.
Jett Ford hauled in all four of Dickerson's completions, supplying Midland Trail's lone touchdown in the process. Ford also rushed for 11 yards, and Jaxon Barnhouse carried three times for 5 yards, and Hayden Carte had a 2-yard carry.
Ford and Payton Beard supplied kick returns.
Defensively, Carte logged five tackles and a pass deflection, as well as returning an interception 22 yards. Barnhouse had five tackles, Dickerson had three stops, and Ford, Weis, Preston Eades, Van Wood, Riley Dixon, Kolton Eades and Jordan Bowman supplied one tackle apiece.
"Hats off to Valley and their coaching staff, they beat us flat out, we did not beat ourselves," said Midland Trail head coach Nick Mooney. "They took advantage of their strengths and it happened to be our weaknesses."
“We are such a young inexperienced group," he added. "Our kids learned more on the fly in the first half than I could have possibly shown them in practice.
"The ability to adjust and learn quickly will really benefit us as the season progresses. Half our roster has zero experience to fall back on and this game will now give them valuable teaching moments."
• • •
Coaches of any sport at the high school, junior varsity, freshman, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, PO Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.