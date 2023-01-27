HICO — Just as quickly as it fought back into contention, Midland Trail fell further into arrears to visiting Nicholas County Thursday night.
The Patriots never recovered from a second Nicholas County spurt, and the surging Grizzlies logged a 55-39 triumph over Midland Trail in boys high school basketball action.
Balanced scoring and good movement — both with and without the ball — propelled the Grizzlies into a 15-6 cushion late in the first quarter, with a three-point play from Bryar Bailes in transition creating that lead with 22.6 seconds left.
The hosts didn't wilt, though, going on a 9-2 run to crawl back in it. Matthew Light converted on a drive into the lane to cap the run and leave the Patriots trailing just 17-15 with 4:19 remaining until halftime.
The Patriots' momentum came to a crashing halt at that point, and the Grizzlies finished out the half on a 9-0 run to lead 26-15 at the halftime break. An uncontested 3-pointer from Jaxson Morriston from the left corner initiated the crucial final effort for Nicholas County, and the second half was all Grizzlies.
With the victory, the Grizzlies (7-5) won their fifth game in the last six outings.
Trail, meanwhile, suffered its third loss in the final four games following a 6-1 start.
"I always tell them, we don’t practice to beat somebody; we practice to beat everybody," said NCHS head coach Brian Phipps. "So we come to practice every day and, we really don’t do, we do a little bit of scouting, but most of the time we’re just working on our stuff and our stuff is getting a little bit better and a little bit better and a little bit better.
"It’s not where it needs to be yet, but we’re getting there. We’re taking steps. There’s still things to work on, but we’re getting better and better, taking baby steps every night we go out."
"We may have lost by a few here and there," Phipps added. "(In previous games) We could have done things differently during the game to make the scoreboard on our side, you know what I’m sayin’? It takes care of itself every time. So they’re trusting the process and they’re playing for each other. They play together.
"Our guys wanna play for each other. I’ll tell you what, every time we come over here to Midland Trail, and play one of Coach Miller’s teams, it’s always a battle and this was. They started ... like they always do and our guys again, they did what they needed to do to extend the lead."
"I thought when we made our little run and cut it, what, 17-15?," said Midland Trail head coach Curtis Miller. "I thought we actually ran our offense with patience and didn’t rush and we got what we wanted and we were good, but I felt like all my … we tried to play one-on-one basketball there a little bit.
"When we’re clicking together on all cylinders, we play well when we’re moving the ball, when we’re patient, when we do what we’re supposed to do, but the trend with us right now is, when we get down, especially by double digits, we press a lot on offense and we try to get a 10-point play when there’s no such thing. Everybody wants to take the shot to just get us going and we end up just forcing a lot of stuff and then we have defense lapses and then a 10-point lead rolls into 20 and then we’re down and out."
"I thought they scouted us well," said Miller. "We’re not the greatest shooting team. We do well when we run the floor and get to the rim and I thought they took that away from us tonight.
"We had the lanes to use to get to the rim and when we did see a little opening. I just thought we went in there and forced something up just because it was there and it probably wasn’t a great shot. Their defense was pretty good tonight.
"I think we let our bad offensive night affect us everywhere. I tell them all the time, we’ve said it before, when you’re not making shots, you have to create your offense some other way.
"Bad night. Bad night tonight. You got your butt kicked, but you take it and go on."
Cole Brown scored 16 and Ethan Collins 11 to lead Nicholas County.
Light finished with 20 points for Trail, which was 15-of-52 from the floor. T.C Perry captured eight rebounds, Eli Campbell seven and Cody Harrell five.
"Offensively, we just trust in the process, trust in what we do," Phipps said. "You know, we run that offense (called Nova) against man, zone, 1-3-1, it doesn’t matter; we run the same offense.
"We have different looks out there. My gosh, just trust that. ... We don’t worry about what the scoreboard says. It’s going to take care of itself at the end of the game. In my career, it’s done that every time.
"It (beating Midland Trail) is always a big win. Every win’s great. I love every win. I love it for our kids more than anything because they do such a great job and practice so hard. We put ‘em through, when we have some days between games, we put ‘em through some really tough, physical, demanding things and they step right up and keep going. They never complain about it. They just work really hard.
"We did a really good job tonight and I’m so proud of our kids, I’m so proud of our students who came over. We’re just really excited about what’s going on."
Nicholas made a clean sweep of the evening with a 70-33 decision in the junior varsity game.
Payton Bailes tallied 13 points and Isaac Miner 11 for the Grizzlies. Also in the scoring column were: Lucas Milam, 7; Ethan O'Dell, 9; Braden Brown, 6; Landon Hanna, 4; Maverick Smith, 9; Brock Miles, 2; and Isaiah Miner, 9.
Matt Elswick led the Patriots with 12 points. Other scorers were: Jackson Young, 2; Landon Syner, 9; Jake Ewing, 5; Gage Johnson, 2; and Avery Rosencrance, 3.
Nicholas County plays at Liberty-Raleigh Friday night.
Midland Trail visits Sherman on Friday.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 6 3-3 16, Bryar Bailes 2 4-5 8, Trey Stump 2 1-1 6, Brycen Morriston 0 0-0 0, Ethan Collins 5 0-0 11, Isaiah Miner 3 0-0 6, Trey Brogan 0 0-0 0, Landon Hanna 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Morriston 1 1-4 4, Austin Altizer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-13 55
Midland Trail
Eli Campbell 2 0-0 5, Matt Light 7 4-8 20, Cody Harrell 1 0-0 2, Jaden Gladwell 1 1-2 3, T.C. Perry 0 0-0 0, Justin Cooper 2 0-0 4, Landon Syner 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 5-10 39
NC 15 11 13 16 — 55
MT 8 7 9 15 — 39
3-point goals: NC: 4 (Brown, Stump, Collins, J. Morriston); MT: 4 (Campbell, Light 2, Syner). Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.