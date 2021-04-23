In boys section basketball tournament games this week:
Nicholas County 70
Midland Trail 67
Nicholas County had four players score in double figures in a 70-67 win over Midland Trail in a Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament semifinal contest Wednesday at Hico.
Ryan Keener led the way for Nicholas County with 17 points. Colby Pishner followed with 16, including nine during the pivotal fourth frame, Rylee Nicholas netted 15 and D.J. Coomes scored 12.
Indy Eades poured in a game-high 33 for the Patriots, including 16 as the Patriots battled in the fourth. John Paul Morrison finished with 11 and Aidan Lesher 10.
The Patriots had a strong second quarter and led 33-30 at halftime. The Grizzlies outpointed the hosts by an 18-10 count in the third quarter to assume command, 48-43, to set the stage for an exciting finish.
Getting behind the Midland Trail defense in transition at least twice and converting a steal on the press, Nicholas owned a 66-59 lead in the game's closing minutes. Trail cut it to 66-61, then Eades sank a pair of foul shots to put the score at 66-63 with 40.7 seconds left. Rylee Nicholas went to the line and made 1-of-2 for a 67-63 Nicholas lead with 31.2 seconds left. Two more Eades freebies trimmed the deficit to 67-65 with 24.8 seconds left, but the Grizzlies pushed the margin back out to five, 70-65, as Jordan McKinney hit one free throw and Keener converted two. An Eades deuce with 6.4 ticks left pulled the Patriots back to within 70-67, but an Eades shot at the buzzer missed and the Gizzlies advanced.
"Our effort was good; we played hard," said Midland Trail head coach Curtis Miller. "They just made one more shot than us; that's what it came down to.
"I thought we executed our game plan well."
"We've turned into a rivalry over the last few years anyway," Miller added. "Every time we play it comes down like this.
"They executed one more time than us. Kudos to them. They played hard, and I thought we played hard. It was just a good high school basketball game."
Referencing seniors Indy Eades, Aidan Lesher, Seth Ewing and Brendan Zackoski (injured), Miller said, "I hate that their senior year had to be (like this). They only got to play nine games, didn't get to experience a full season, injuries, the quarantine ...
"This was a good group of seniors we had, and I hate that they had to go out this way."
"The season's been a struggle; we play a pretty tough schedule," said Nicholas County head coach Brian Phipps. "But our kids have stayed the course. They come to practice every day, they practice hard, they listen to instruction, they absorb and soak in game plan.
"They've done a great job. We've struggled, but it's a nice win for us."
"We think we can outrun some people, especially if we rebound," he continued. "When we rebound and get the ball, we look up immediately, because we're running and trying to get some easy baskets.
"You've got to give them (Midland Trail) credit; they played so daggone hard. I hate anybody has to lose that game, because that's a fun game to watch."
Phipps praised the play of senior leaders Rylee Nicholas, Ryan Keener and Jordan McKinney, but he added that "everybody stepped up."
The Grizzlies, 3-10 and winners of two straight, will travel to Herbert Hoover for the section championship on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. The Huskies defeated Sissonville, 91-28, in the other semifinal.
Midland Trail finished its season with a 3-7 record.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 7 2-3 16, Rylee Nicholas 5 4-7 15, D.J. Coomes 4 3-6 12, Ryan Keener 7 3-6 17, Jordan McKinney 3 1-2 9, Wes Hill 0 1-2 1, Bryson Phipps 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 14-27 70
Midland Trail
Aidan Lesher 5 0-0 10, John Paul Morrison 5 0-0 11, Indy Eades 12 6-7 33, Matthew Light 2 1-2 5, Seth Ewing 0 1-2 1, Cody Harrell 2 0-0 5, Bo Persinger 1 0-0 2, Cade Kincaid 0 0-0 0, Aden Isaacs 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-11 67
NC 18 12 18 22 — 70
MT 11 22 10 24 — 67
3-point goals — NC: 4 (McKinney 2, Coomes, Nicholas); MT: 5 (Morrison, Eades 3, Harrell). Fouled out — MT: Ewing.
Greenbrier East 61
Oak Hill 48
After two postponements, the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 game between Greenbrier East and Oak Hill finally took place Thursday night.
Given the multiple delays it was decided Oak Hill, the No. 4 seed, would host the game but it didn’t matter.
Senior Bailee Coles scored 27 points and William Gabbert added 21 as the Spartans closed on an 11-0 run, winning 61-48 to advance to the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 championship against Beckley.
The Spartans dressed just seven players with only four of them — Coles, Gabbert, Adam Seams and Tucker Via — being varsity players.
After leading by double digits in the third quarter, the Spartans started to falter as Oak Hill rallied to make it a two-point game halfway through the fourth quarter, but missed opportunities at the free-throw line put the Red Devils in the position to foul late and East took advantage, closing the game out at the free-throw line.
Jacob Perdue tallied 16 points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas scored 12 for the Red Devils (4-6).
Leading up to the game there was no absence of controversy.
The two teams were scheduled to play Wednesday and took the court before the game was postponed just 19 minutes before it was slated to start. Thursday morning the Greenbrier County Health Department addressed the situation through its Facebook page.
“In reference to the boys basketball game at Greenbrier East that was cancelled shortly before it was to begin, this was done from the state level out of an abundance of caution due to potential Covid-19 exposure.
“The county (both health department and board of education) had already done a thorough investigation and the coaches had made appropriate adjustments; however, the state chose to err on the side of caution until they, too, could investigate the situation.”
However, East head coach Bimbo Coles was irritated by the way the situation was handled from start to finish as it cost his Spartans a home game.
“Mr. (Jeff) Bryant was totally wrong in what he did,” Coles said of the Greenbrier County superintendent. “We’ve done everything right all along. We’ve quarantined, we’ve had kids vaccinated, we’ve had kids who have had the virus and recovered. We followed all the protocol and everyone that was dressed was cleared to play.”
The Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 boys championship game will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. at Greenbrier East.
Greenbrier East
Bailee Coles 27, William Gabbert 21, Adam Seams 6, Kaden Huffman 2, Ryan Cole 5
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 16, Omar Lewis 4, Leonard Farrow 2, Sam Crist 6, Cade Maynor 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12, Cam Craddock 6
GE: 23 14 8 16 — 61
OH: 16 10 16 4 — 48
3-point goals — GE: 5 (Coles, Gabbert 3, Cole); OH: 2 (Perdue 2). Fouled Out — None.
Webster County 95
Meadow Bridge 31
Webster County raced to a 46-12 halftime lead en route to a 95-31 win over Meadow Bridge in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Rye Gadd scored 19 points and Kaden Cutlip 18 for the Highlanders (9-6). Dakota Blankenship added 10.
The Wildcats (8-8) got 17 points from Logan Hatfield.
Webster beat Greenbrier West Thursday to capture the sectional championship.
Meadow Bridge (8-8)
Hunter Claypool 7, Logan Hatfield 17, Caidan Connor 2, Rian Cooper 3, Collin Woods 2.
Webster County (9-6)
Kyan Gillespie 4, Kaden Cutlip 18, Carter Williams 8, Rye Gadd 19, Connor Bell 4, Devin Coley 9, Jake Clayton 4, Dakota McMillion 4, Gage Groggs 7, Riley Clevinger 6, Dakota Blankenship 10, Kyle McMillion 2.
MB 4 8 10 9 — 31
WC 25 21 28 21 — 95
3-point goals — MB: 2 (Claypool, Cooper); WC: 7 (Cutlip 2, Gadd 3, Coley, Groggs). Fouled out — MB: Hatfield.
(Steve Keenan from The Fayette Tribune and Tyler Jackson from The Register-Herald contributed to this report.)
