SUMMERSVILLE — Gene Morris could tell Tuesday his team was ready to play following a bye week.
That readiness was on full display Friday at Memorial Stadium as WVSSAC Class AA No. 10 Nicholas County barreled past Class A co-No. 16 Midland Trail 37-0.
Grizzlies entered the contest off an idle week and in possession of a three-game winning streak, while the Patriots had won four straight coming in.
"I (was concerned about a week off) until Tuesday," the Grizzlies' Morris said. "On Tuesday, they practiced really well. They flew around and got after it with each other, and you could tell they were starting to get hungry to get back out on the field.
"Tuesday and Wednesday, we had a couple of the better practices we've had since we broke camp."
Against the neighboring Patriots, he said, "We just flew around defensively, and offensively, we were just us. We moved the ball pretty well. We botched a couple of snaps that stifled a couple of drives and stopped ourselves a couple of times."
"Midland Trail, they did a real nice job," Morris added. "They were very unconventional defensively, flying around, and I thought that kind of helped them."
"They're a good football team, so they didn't need any help," said Midland Trail head coach Jeremy Moore. "But we made sure they got it.
"You can't give up two touchdowns to anybody on special teams, much less a perennial double-A playoff team. They're a good football team and they're well-coached. They're not going to beat themselves. We had to beat them and we didn't do it."
Moore said his team still needs some work in both the pass game and the run game to have success moving forward.
The Grizzlies got a big night from Grayson Kesterson, who returned a fumble on a NCHS kickoff to Trail for a touchdown in the third quarter, as well as intercepting two passes. Nicholas earlier got another special teams score as Wes Hill danced through several Midland Trail defenders and raced down the home sideline for a 74-yard punt return, and Johann Villasenor’s PAT pushed the margin to 21-0 early in the second period.
"That (special teams) is one of the things we worked on a lot," Morris explained. "We work our special teams like we do our offense and defense.
"Our plan going in, (Cody) Harrell is such a good athlete that they have. I don't know that we have anybody that can stop him man-to-man, so we kind of doubled him most of the night to try to take him away, and we were kind of successful being able to do that."
The Grizzlies displayed good defensive pressure all night in bottling up the Trail offensive attack, limiting the Patriots to 34 yards rushing and 34 yards passing all told.
"I think Gavin Blankenship and Kaleb Clark present problems on the (defensive) edge," Morris said. "They're two pretty good pass rushers.
"And of course, (Noah) Hawkins and (Austin) Altizer and Kage Hayhurst and those other guys that are in the middle there, they help solidify (defending) the inside running game."
Nicholas County’s first score was a 13-yard run by Kaleb Clark following a short Midland Trail punt midway through the opening period. During the drive, the Patriots were whistled for a crucial offsides call on fourth-and-3 at the 24 to give the Grizzlies a fresh set of downs.
NCHS quarterback Brycen Morriston then found the end zone on the possession following a 60-yard punt by Trail’s Talon Shockey, scoring on a 13-yarder to cap a march that featured a 40-yard Clark burst.
Villasenor closed the first-half scoring with a 33-yard field goal with 3.3 seconds left.
Clark tacked on a 3-yard TD plunge late in the third after the hosts took over on downs at their own 25, and the senior back wound up with 30 carries for 242 yards and two scores on the night. Morris praised a veteran offensive line for creating a path for Clark all evening.
River Barnhouse carried 11 times for 30 yards for Midland Trail (4-2), which visits Liberty this Friday. Barnhouse also recovered a fumble for the Patriot defense.
Nicholas County (4-1) hosts Braxton County for homecoming on Friday.
Nicholas County 37, Midland Trail 0
MT (4-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
NC (4-1): 7 17 13 0 — 37
First quarter
NC: Kaleb Clark 13 run (Johann Villasenor kick), 7-0, 5:16
Second quarter
NC: Brycen Morriston 13 run (Villasenor kick), 14-0, 11:53
NC: Wes Hill 74 punt return (Villasenor kick), 21-0, 9:55
NC: Villasenor 34 field goal, 24-0, 0:3.3
Third quarter
NC: Clark 4 run (run failed), 30-0, 2:49
NC: Grayson Kesterson 17 fumble return (Villasenor kick), 37-0, 2:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MT: River Barnhouse 11-30, Jaden Gladwell 3-8, Kaden Lephew 1-6, Cody Harrell 4-11, Jayden Roop 5-1, Team 2-(-11). NC: Kaleb Clark 30-242-2, Alex Pritt 3-5, Coltin Browning 3-11, Eden Addair 2-(-2), Brycen Morriston 6-15-1, Wes Hill 2-15, Dawson Brown 1-4, Team 1-(-10).
PASSING — MT: Jaden Gladwell 2-14-2-34-0. NC: Brycen Morriston 2-6-0-27-0, Dawson Brown 0-2-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — MT: Cody Harrell 1-4, Zane Burford 1-30. NC: Wes Hill 1-13, Gavin Blankenship 1-14.
TAKEAWAYS — MT: River Barnhouse (FR). NC: Grayson Kesterson (2 INT, FR-TD)
