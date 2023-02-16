Below is a review of recent high school basketball games for which information was available to The Fayette Tribune:
GIRLS
Woodrow Wilson 60
Riverside 42
Abby Dillon and Keanti Thompson combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter of Woodrow Wilson’s 60-42 win at Riverside on Saturday, Feb. 11.
On the afternoon, Dillon hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, while Thompson finished with 19. Josie Cross added 10.
Woodrow Wilson led 36-27 entering the fourth period. Dillon scored on a foray into the lane to make it 38-27, then Thompson converted a steal into two points at the other end for a 40-27 margin.
The hosts crept back to within 10, 40-30, on a foul shot from Alanna McKenzie and a putback by Riley Starsick, but Woodrow responded when Dillon buried a 3 from the left corner as the benefit of a drive-and-dish by Thompson. After that, the Warriors could never get the deficit back to single-digits.
Donya Burton scored four, Madison Belcher had three, Taylor Gunter scored two, and Leilani Manns had one for the Flying Eagles.
McKenzie paced Riverside with 15 points, while Starsick supplied 11. Others in the scoring column were: Mallory Crowder, 4; Sydasia Williams, 5; Laila Campbell, 5; and Sophie Bare, 2.
During the afternoon, Riverside honored local middle school girls basketball teams.
Man 47
Meadow Bridge 36
Jenna Baisden scored 17 points and Tori Honaker 14 as visiting Man defeated Meadow Bridge 47-36 on Feb. 10.
Kierston Rozell scored 15 for Meadow Bridge (16-3), which was slated to visit River View on Wednesday.
Man
Tori Honaker 14, Kami Anderson 6, Jenna Baisden 17, Jace Baisden 4, Megan McCoy 6.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 7, Sierra Simmons 5, Riley Roberts 4, Kierston Rozell 15, Lilyan Hayes 5.
M 12 10 15 10 — 47
MB 8 9 8 11 — 36
Three-point goals — M: (Je. Baisden 2); MB: (Rozell 4, Hayes, Simmons, Reichard). Fouled out — none.
East Fairmont 77
Oak Hill 40
The Oak Hill girls fell to visiting East Fairmont on Feb. 10.
Midland Trail 55
Independence 24
Midland Trail jumped out to a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 55-24 win over Independence on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Addison Isaacs was the top scorer for the Patriots (11-8) with 21 points, and Rumor Barnhouse added 16.
Harmony Mills scored 12 points to lead Independence.
Midland Trail
Addison Isaacs 21, Rumor Barnhouse 16, Brylee Stephenson 6, Jayla Barnhouse 5, Nevaeh Hall 4, Mia Nuckols 2, Saelyr Wilson 1
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Zoey Bragg 3, Harmony Mills 12, Bailee Bolen 2, Bella Green 3, Alli Hypes 2
MT: 16 10 11 18 — 55
I: 6 4 5 9 — 24
3-point goals: MT: 1 (Isaacs); I: 3 (Bragg, Mills 2). Fouled out: none
Meadow Bridge 51
Liberty 30
Kierston Rozell netted 14 points and Kaitlyn Cooper 10 as Meadow Bridge (16-2) defeated Liberty 51-30 on Feb. 9 at Rainelle Christian Academy. Riley Roberts added eight points to the MB attack.
Liberty got 14 points from Kierston Miller.
Liberty
Kierston Miller 14, Brooke Brown 4, Lexi Cozart 6, Chloe McGee 6.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 4, Sierra Simmons 2, Riley Roberts 8, Kierston Rozell 14, Kaitlyn Cooper 10, Lilyan Hayes 3, Mackenzie Phillips 4, Keira Hanshew 6.
Three-point goals — L: 1 (Miller); MB: 3 (Rozell 2, Hayes). Fouled out — L: Cozart, Brown.
BOYS
Oak Hill 58
Princeton 56
Malachi Lewis pumped in a game-high 24 points and Oak Hill held off Princeton for a 58-56 victory Tuesday night on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center.
Jerimiah Jackson added 16 points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10 for the Red Devils, who will travel to Mercer County on Friday to face Class AA No. 2 Bluefield at 7:30 p.m.
Kris Joyce led the Tigers with 21 points, and Chase Hancock scored 17. Princeton (11-4) will visit Greenbrier East Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Princeton
Nic Fleming 7, Dom Collins 3, Chase Hancock 17, Reed Thomas 2, Kris Joyce 21, Koen Sartin 6.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 2, Malachi Lewis 24, Cole Legg 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10, Chance Minor 3, Jerimiah Jackson 16.
P 11 14 17 14 — 56
OH 17 11 18 12 — 58
Three-point goals — P: 7 (Fleming, Hancock 3, Joyce 3); OH: . Fouled out — P: Joyce.
Independence 70
Midland Trail 53
The Raleigh County Patriots got the better of the Fayette County Patriots on Feb. 14.
Matthew Light tallied 20 points and Jaden Gladwell had 16 for Midland Trail (11-9). Remaining scorers were: Justin Cooper, 3; Cody Harrell, 6; Landon Syner, 1; and Eli Campbell, 7.
Harrell and Gladwell both had six rebounds, Light recorded five steals, and Campbell assisted on three goals.
Midland Trail hosts River View on Feb. 21.
Summers County 80
Meadow Bridge 39
The Bobcats had four players with double-digit scoring Tuesday in taking care of the Wildcats.
Cruz Testerman supplied 18 points, Ryan Oliveros added 14, Ferrell Man 12 and Michael Judy 10. Other Bobcats providing offense included: Brandon Isaac, 9; Sonny Whitt, 2; Duke Dodson, 2; Ethan Erenberg, 2; Peyton Miller, 9; and Ayden Plumley, 2.
Jakob Bowman buried three 3-point goals and led the Wildcats (3-15) with 10 points. Conner Mullins and Brycen Sawyers netted eight each, Blake Bennett had seven, and Kaiden Sims contributed five.
Meadow Bridge visits Calhoun County on Feb. 17 and entertains Calhoun on Feb. 21.
PikeView 68
Midland Trail 62
The visiting Panthers built up a nine-point halftime lead, 42-33, and held the Patriots at bay in the closing stages on Feb. 13.
For Midland Trail, which led 17-15 with about 1:30 left in the first period on an Eli Campbell corner jumper, Matthew Light tossed in 26 points, Jaden Gladwell 15 and Campbell 13. Others providing offense were: Justin Cooper, 4; Cody Harrell, 2; and Todd Perry, 2.
Perry captured seven rebounds, and Campbell and Light had five and four assists, respectively.
Midland Trail 78
River View 57
On Feb. 10, Midland Trail rolled past River View 78-57.
A 24-6 spread in the second quarter gave the Patriots all the momentum they needed.
Four MTHS players supplied double-figure scoring: Matthew Light (20), Eli Campbell (18, 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc), Jaden Gladwell (12) and Todd Perry (11).
Cody Harrell chipped in nine points, Justin Cooper six and Matthew Elswick two.
Perry fashioned a strong double-double, claiming 18 rebounds — including 13 on the defensive glass — to go along with his 11 points.
Campbell registered six assists and Gladwell had five, and Light had four steals.
Sherman 58
Meadow Bridge 39
Sherman dispatched the Wildcats 58-39 on Feb. 10.
Brycen Sawyers had a 25-point night to lead Meadow Bridge. Conner Mullins added 10, and Conner Chester and Kaiden Sims scored two each.
A.J. Skeens tallied 22 for the Tide. Also providing offense were: Nick Hensley, 2; Logan Baldwin, 5; Luke Tagliente, 2; Andrew Simpson, 10; Shane Ring, 3; Bryce Mills, 2; Stephen Chewning, 2; and Trey Lester, 10.
Midland Trail 70
Clay County 43
The Patriots went on the road and took out Clay County 70-43 on Thursday, Feb. 9.
A 26-10 first quarter spread propelled Trail on its way past the Panthers.
Matthew Light's 18-point effort led three Patriots in double figures. Todd Perry contributed 11 points and Eli Campbell scored 10, and teammate Cody Harrell chipped in nine.
Other scorers included: Justin Cooper, 6; Matthew Elswick, 4; Jackson Young, 2; Jaden Gladwell, 6; and Landon Syner, 4.
Perry pulled down 10 rebounds, Light logged four assists and five steals, and Gladwell and Campbell each passed out five assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.