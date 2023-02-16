Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.