MOUNT HOPE — Harmony for Hope is offering a way for one individual to have a chance at making summer a little more profitable.
The Harmony for Hope Golf Ball Drop will be held on Saturday, June 19 at the historic Mount Hope Municipal Stadium.
For a donation as low as $25, an individual could win the grand prize of $10,000, according to event organizers.
Participants can buy one or more golf balls and win a chance at the grand prize and other prizes.
At 6 p.m. that day, the purchased golf balls will be dropped to decide the winners. You need not be present to win.
Funds raised will go to support Harmony for Hope's continued efforts in the Mount Hope region.
Individual balls cost $25, and a bulk package rate of five balls for $100 is available. Also, sponsorship packages are available that include 20 balls and sponsorship recognition for $300.
Register at https://harmony-for-hope-inc.ticketleap.com/harmony-for-hope-ball-drop/.
