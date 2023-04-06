Bob Mullett, game director of the West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, announced the coaching staffs and players for the 2023 event earlier this week.
Paul Burdette, of Roane County High School, will lead the North Bears. Assistant coaches are Jason Hickman of Wirt County, Matthew Peery of Roane County and Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South.
Mark Agosti, of Van High School, will guide the South Cardinals. Assistant coaches include Ron Deal of Van, Josh Evans of Summers County and Jason Smith of George Washington.
"We're excited to have two great coaching staffs and teams for this year's North-South Football Classic," said Mullett.
Three Fayette County players have been chosen to represent the South Cardinals — Cody Harrell of Midland Trail and Jerimiah Jackson and Ethan Vargo-Thomas, both of Oak Hill.
The 2023 West Virginia Athletic Coaches Association’s North-South Football Classic, presented by WCHS-TV/FOX-11, will kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at South Charleston High School's Black Eagle Stadium.
This year’s game will once again be televised live on WCHS-TV.
Stay updated with the North-South Football Classic. Follow on Twitter @NSFootballWV or on Facebook at NorthSouthFootballWV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.