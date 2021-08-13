Jack Hayes and the Oak Hill High golf team continued their early-season winning ways on Aug. 9.
Buoyed by Hayes' medalist round of 34, the Red Devils defeated Webster County and Midland Trail in action at Bridge Haven Golf Course. Oak Hill logged a winning team score of 116 strokes, followed by Webster at 140 and Midland Trail at 157.
Below is an individual scoring breakdown for the match (top three scores count for each squad):
Oak Hill (116)
• Jack Hayes, 34
• Ian Maynor, 38
• Zane Wolfe, 44
• Bethany Rosiek, 47
Webster County (140)
• Colton Short, 44
• Zac Carpenter, 46
• Cody Carpenter, 50
Midland Trail (157)
• Bo Persinger, 45
• Colson Ford, 54
• Addy Isaacs, 58
• Jayla Barnhouse, 60
Oak Hill is scheduled for a home match at Bridge Haven on Aug. 18 against Midland Trail and Webster County.
• • •
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Red Devils got a low round of 71 from medalist Jack Hayes to easily get by Pocahontas County and Midland Trail in a triangular match.
Oak Hill scored 251 to 311 for Pocahontas and 324 for Midland Trail.
Following is individual scoring:
Oak Hill (251)
• Jack Hayes, 71
• Zane Wolfe, 88
• Ian Maynor, 92
• Bethany Rosiek, 108
Pocahontas County (311)
• Ben Dunz, 100
• Michael Kane, 103
• Dillon Dunz, 109
Midland Trail (324)
• Bo Persinger, 89
• Cody Harrell, 109
• Jayla Barnhouse, 126
• Addy Isaacs, 137
• • •
