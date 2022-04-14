Allison Haynes says her time in a Midland Trail High cheer uniform will stand her in good stead as she prepares to continue her athletic career.
Haynes, a MTHS senior, signed earlier this week to attend Glenville State University and join the Pioneers' acrobatics and tumbling squad.
With Haynes, the Patriots advanced to the state cheer championships all four years, including nabbing a state runner-up finish in 2019, her sophomore year.
Being in a solid high school program and competing at the state level frequently, she said she and her teammates were "helped a lot knowing that we could do it. Even though we didn't win a couple of times, but we did it still, and we made it to states."
Team-wise, the key was "how we worked together," she said.
Haynes had considered the prospect of performing at the collegiate level, but she "thought it might not happen."
"I've done cheer all my life," she said. Getting the chance to continue her competitive career in Gilmer County is exciting, she acknowledged. She's anticipating the thrill of competition again, said Haynes, who will major in nursing.
Her time in Hico with her cheer teammates was important to her as the years went on, Haynes said. "It meant a lot. It definitely helped a lot to go (to states) all four years" and then get the opportunity to attend college and keep competing.
Over the next few months as she prepares for her next phase, she said one of her main focuses with be "lifting weights" to get stronger.
She'll always have memories to cherish. "My big highlight from high school is winning state runner-up in 2019," Haynes recalled. "My team went from winning our first-ever regional competition in 2018 and then placing seventh in the state to being state runner-up the next year.
"We knew we had to work hard and make adjustments, so we did. It was such an exciting time for the whole team. A memory we will never forget and a bond we will carry forever."
"As her coach and her mother, it's exciting to get to see her get to go to the next level and do what she loves to do," said Allison's mother, Stephanie Haynes.
"She has been an asset to the program," Stephanie Haynes said. "Being a parent and a coach can be challenging, but she's been great.
"I'm excited for her."
The coach said her daughter will have to adjust to college competition, which allows certain stunts and tumbling that is not allowed in West Virginia for high school squads.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
