Following is a look at some of the recent high school basketball games:
BOYS
Oak Hill 56
Wyoming East 37
Visiting Oak Hill knocked down 17 3-pointers Tuesday night, picking up a 56-37 road win over Wyoming East.
Hunter Rinehart led the way for the Red Devils, drilling seven 3-pointers to account for all of his game-high 21 points.
Jacob Perdue added 15 on five made treys, while Jason Manns scored 14.
Freshman Chandler Johnson led Wyoming East with 13 points.
Oak Hill was slated to travel to Princeton Wednesday.
Oak Hill (7-11)
Jacob Perdue 15, Jason Manns 14, Hunter Rinehart 21, Omar Lewis 3, Darian McDowell 3
Wyoming East (6-13)
Chandler Johnson 13, Jacob Bishop 10, Garrett Mitchell 2, Anthony Martin 6, Jacob Howard 2, Randy Raye 4
OH: 15 15 9 17 — 56
WE: 4 10 16 7 — 37
3-point goals — OH: 17 (Perdue 5, Manns 4, Rinehart 7, McDowell); WE: 2 (Johnson, Bishop). Fouled Out — None.
Liberty 85
Midland Trail 65
Braden Howell scored a game-high 30 points in leading Liberty to an 85-65 win over Midland Trail on Feb. 18.
Nathaniel Griffith added 17 and Adam Drennen 14 for the Raiders.
Aidan Lesher led Midland Trail (8-12) with 22 points. Peyton Sheaves scored 17 and Indy Eades 12.
The Patriots will visit Nicholas County at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.
Midland Trail
Indy Eades 12, Aidan Lesher 22, John Paul Morrison 2, Ayden Simms 2, Peyton Sheaves 17, Matt Light 6, Liam Gill 4.
Liberty
Braden Howell 30, Hunter Lambert 9, Nathaniel Griffith 17, Adam Drennen 14, Ethan Hill 7, Trey Tabor 3, Adam McGhee 2, Ethan Waddell 3.
MT 14 16 15 20 — 65
L 21 23 16 25 — 85
Three-point goals: MT: 2 (Lesher 2); L: 6 (Howell, Griffith 2, Hill, Tabor, Waddell). Fouled out: None.
Summers County 37
Meadow Bridge 30
Dawson Ratliff scored 14 points as Summers County earned a 37-30 home win over Meadow Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Bobcats’ defense was their strongest asset as they held the Wildcats to single digits in the final three quarters.
Michael Bragg led Meadow Bridge (2-17) with 11 points, and Evan McCoin added eight.
Summers County will travel to Montcalm on Friday.
Meadow Bridge will host Pocahontas County on Feb. 24.
Meadow Bridge
Michael Bragg 11, Caidan Connor 4, Rian Cooper 4, Even McCoin 8, Conner Mullins 3
Summers County
Logan Fox 8, Levi Jones 1, Trent Meador 6, Dawson Ratliff 14, Ty Fitzpatrick 2, Dylan Hardy 2, Hunter Thomas 4
MB: 10 6 5 9 — 30
SC: 13 12 6 6 — 37
3-point goals — MB: 4 (Cooper, McCoin 2, Mullins); SC: 0. Fouled Out — None.
Midland Trail 77
Van 71
Indy Eades’ 20 points led Midland Trail to a 77-71 win over Van on Feb. 17.
Aidan Lesher netted 16 and Peyton Sheaves 15 for the Patriots (8-11). Ayden Simms contributed nine points.
Sheaves had seven rebounds, and Eades dished out four assists.
Austin Javins tallied 23 points for the Bulldogs.
Van
Kalen Booth 3, Jacob Jarrell 17, Austin Javins 23, Hunter McMicken 4, David Stewart 19, Shaun Booth 5.
Midland Trail (8-11)
Indy Eades 20, Aidan Lesher 16, John Paul Morrison 2, Ayden Simms 9, Cade Kincaid 2, Aden Isaacs 6, Peyton Sheaves 15, Bo Persinger 2, Matt Light 5.
V 20 12 20 19 — 71
MT 16 20 17 24 — 77
Three-point goals: V: 6 (K. Booth, Jarrell, S. Booth, Stewart 3); MT: 4 (Lesher 2, Simms, Light). Fouled out: V: Jarrell, Javins, McMicken; MT: Sheaves.
Richwood 63
Midland Trail 61
A 24-point outburst from Aidan Lesher led the Patriots in a 63-61 setback to Richwood on Feb. 14.
Indy Eades provided 16 points to the cause. Other Trail scorers were: Beau Campbell, 2; John Paul Morrison, 4; Ayden Simms, 4; Aden Isaacs, 2; Bo Persinger, 3; and Cade Kincaid, 4.
Morrison pulled down eight rebounds.
GIRLS
Oak Hill 62
Independence 24
Samiah Lynch scored 12 points and Savannah Holbrook added 11 as visiting Oak Hill defeated Independence, 62-24, on Feb. 17.
Bethany Rosiek supplied nine points on a trio of 3-point goals, and Marcayla King tossed in eight points for the balanced OHHS offense.
Makenzie Holley led Independence with 12 points.
Oak Hill
Brooke Linkswiler 2, Cat Pennington 5, Samiah Lynch 12, Hannah White 2, Chelsea Pack 4, Kalila Hames 5, Bethany Rosiek 9, Marcayla King 8, Krista Shrewsberry 2, Madison Ross 2, Savannah Holbrook 11.
Independence
Bella Acord 2, Emily Suddreth 6, Makenzie Holley 12, Emily Snodgrass 4.
OH 13 15 20 14 — 62
I 2 9 7 6 — 24
Three-point goals: OH: 4 (Hames, Rosiek 3); I: 0. Fouled Out: None.
