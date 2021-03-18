Below is a look at some recent high school basketball games:
GIRLS
Mount Hope Christian Academy 45
Meadow Bridge 33
Macie Pack scored a game-high 17 points as visiting Mount Hope Christian Academy defeated Meadow Bridge, 45-33, on Monday.
Eden Hawley contributed eight points to the cause for the Warriors, who built up a 34-16 halftime lead.
Charity Reichard scored 10 points and Jenna Gladwell had nine for Meadow Bridge (1-1).
The Wildcats will host Greater Beckley Christian Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a home game against Richwood on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Mount Hope Christian
Eden Miller 2 0-1 4, Lexi Meeker 3 0-0 7, Marle Mankin 2 0-0 5, Macie Pack 7 3-6 17, Eden Hawley 3 1-4 8, Leah Lilly 1 0-0 2, Taylor Shuemake 1 0-0 2, McKenna Jones 0 0-2 0, Sophe Pack 0 0-0 0, Jolie Mankin 0 0-0 0, Riley Osbourne 0 0-0 0, Maddie Sole 0 0-0 0, Bailey Peters 0 0-0 0, Jolie Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-13 45
Meadow Bridge (1-1)
Jenna Gladwell 4 1-4 9, Kinsley Gwinn 0 0-0 0, Charity Reichard 3 3-5 10, Alexis Cooper 0 3-5 3, Amber Stickler 2 1-2 5, Abigail Cooper 1 2-2 4, Mikea Neal 1 0-0 2, Erin Price 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 10-18 33
MHC 19 15 9 2 — 45
MB 6 10 6 11 — 33
3-point goals — MHC: 3 (Meeker, M. Mankin, Hawley); MB: 1 (Reichard). Fouled out — MB: Gladwell, Neal.
Greenbrier East 60
Oak Hill 38
Cadence Stewart scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded three steals in Greenbrier East's 60-38 win Monday over host Oak Hill.
Samiah Lynch scored 16 points for Oak Hill (0-2).
Greenbrier East
Allie Dunford 1, Cadence Stewart 26, Brooklyn Morgan 4, Brooke Davis 9, Layla Pence 6, Taylor Boswell 5, Josie Patterson 3, Ari Gil Edo 5, Kenna Sheppard 1.
Oak Hill
Eden Gilkey 6, Kalila Hames 2, Samiah Lynch 16, Hannah White 4, Bethany Rosiek 5, Krista Shrewsberry 3, Grace Angelona 2.
GE 17 21 11 11 — 60
OH 10 12 9 7 — 38
3-point goals — GE: 9 (Stewart 6, Morgan, Boswell, Patterson); OH: 1 (Rosiek). Fouled out — GE: Dunford
Midland Trail 46
Shady Spring 28
Midland Trail held Shady Spring to one point in the first quarter as the Patriots cruised to a 46-28 win over the Tigers on Saturday, March 13 to remain undefeated (4-0) on the year.
Emily Dickerson guided Midland Trail with 17 points, and teammate Meghan Gill added 13.
Liv Tabit led Shady Spring with 10 points.
Trail's home game with Oak Hill on Tuesday was postponed. The Patriots are slated to host Van at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.
Shady Spring (0-3)
Brooklyn Gibson 4, Liv Tabit 10, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Kylie Barnes 4, Mattea Huffman 2, Kendall Lilly 6
Midland Trail (4-0)
Emily Dickerson 17, Jolee Stephenson 4, Meghan Gill 13, Makenzie Kessler 4, Mia Nuckols 6, Brylee Stephenson 2
SS: 1 10 5 12 — 28
MT: 14 12 14 6 — 46
3-point goals — SS: 1 (Barnes); MT: 1 (Gill). Fouled Out: None.
Meadow Bridge 42
Liberty 12
Charity Reichard netted 21 points in her high school debut as Meadow Bridge cruised to a 42-12 home win over Liberty on Thursday, March 11.
In addition to Reichard’s output, senior Jenna Gladwell scored 14 points for the Wildcats in the win.
Kady Jarrell led Liberty with eight points.
Liberty (0-2)
Ashley Walker 0 2-12 2, Kady Jarrell 3 0-0 8, Jessica Anderson 0 2-4 2, Madison Phipps 0 0-0 0, Devin Linville 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 4-16 12
Meadow Bridge (1-0)
Jenna Gladwell 6 2-3 14, Kinsley Gwinn 2 0-0 5, Charity Reichard 8 5-9 21, Alexis Cooper 1 0-0 2, Abigail Cooper 0 0-0 0, Mikea Neal 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-12 42
L 2 6 2 2 — 12
MB 3 10 12 17 — 42
3-point goals: L: 2 (Jarrell 2); MB: 1 (Gwinn). Fouled out: MB: Al. Cooper
BOYS
Midland Trail 61
Richwood 50
The Patriots went on the road Monday and defeated the Richwood Lumberjacks, 61-50, to move to 3-2 on the campaign.
John Paul Morrison netted four 3-pointers en route to a 22-point performance to power the Midland Trail attack. Morrison also claimed eight rebounds and had three steals.
Indy Eades logged 13 points, seven assists and five steals to help bolster the Patriots' attack, and Aidan Lesher collected 11 points and six boards. Their teammate, Aden Isaacs, contributed nine points, nine rebounds and three steals on the evening.
Matthew Light added six points and five rebounds to the cause for the winners.
Midland Trail is scheduled to play at Meadow Bridge at 7:30 p.m. on March 19.
Greenbrier East 64
Oak Hill 43
Greenbrier East raised its record to 3-0 with the 64-43 triumph over Oak Hill on March 12.
Bailee Coles tallied 17 points to pace the Spartans, and William Gabbert added 10.
Leonard Farrow scored 10 for the Red Devils (2-2), and Jacob Perdue and Sam Crist chipped in nine apiece.
Oak Hill (2-2)
Jacob Perdue 9, Leonard Farrow 10, Moses Manns 3, Sam Crist 9, Trey Foster 3, Cade Maynor 1, Jacob Ward 6, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 2
Greenbrier East (3-0)
Quentin Wilson 3, Tucker Via 2, Monquell Davis 8, Goose Gabbert 9, Aaron Griffith 9, Bailee Coles 17, William Gabbert 10, Davey Vance 4, Adam Seams 5
OH 8 8 10 17 — 43
GE 18 16 17 13 — 64
3-point goals — OH: 8 (Perdue 2, Manns, Crist 2, Foster, Ward 2); GE: 9 (W. Gabbert 3, Griffith, Coles 3, G. Gabbert 2). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 60
Summers County 34
On Friday, March 12, the Patriots got a 24-point outburst from John Paul Morrison to capture the easy road win over the Bobcats.
All of Morrison's points occurred on 3-point goals, as he was 8-of-16 on the night from beyond the arc. He also pulled down eight rebounds.
Indy Eades supplied 15 points and six assists, and Aidan Lesher scored 11 points.
Seth Ewing scored four points for the Patriots, Matthew Light tallied three, Cade Kincaid netted two, and Brendan Zackoski scored one.
Kincaid enjoyed a big all-around game, registering nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
Sherman 65
Midland Trail 62
The Patriot boys fell to the Tide in a tight road contest on March 11.
For Midland Trail (1-2), Indy Eades scored 20, Aidan Lesher netted 14, and John Paul Morrison and Matthew Light tallied eight each. Brendan Zackoski scored six, Bo Persinger netted three, Alex Dempsey scored two, and Cade Kincaid had one.
Morrison cleared eight boards and had three steals, and Zackoski had five rebounds and four steals.
Oak Hill 61
Liberty 60
Jacob Perdue's 3-pointer at the buzzer helped host Oak Hill survive Liberty, 61-60, on Tuesday, March 9.
Oak Hill (2-1) led 45-35 after the third quarter before Liberty rallied and took a two-point lead late. Perdue's 3 was his fourth of the game and gave him a team-high 16 points.
Sam Crist added 14 and Trey Foster 12 for the Red Devils (2-1).
Adam Drennen scored a game-high 28 for the Raiders (1-1). Braden Howell scored 13 and A.J. Williams 10.
Liberty (1-1)
A.J. Williams 10, Braden Howell 13, Trey Tabor 2, Adam Drennen 28, Adam McGhee 7.
Oak Hill (2-1)
Jacob Perdue 16, Omar Lewis 2, Leonard Farrow 6, Sam Crist 14, Trey Foster 12, Cade Maynor 4, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 4, Camden Craddock 3.
L 13 6 16 25 — 60
OH 21 11 13 16 — 61
3-point goals — L: 2 (Williams, McGhee); OH: 10 (Perdue 4, Crist 2, Foster 3, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — L: McGhee.
