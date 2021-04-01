Below is a recap of some recent high school basketball contests:
GIRLS
Woodrow Wilson 62
Oak Hill 28
Jamara Walton fired in 22 points in Woodrow Wilson's 62-28 win over Oak Hill on Monday.
Olivia Ziolkowski scored 19 for the Flying Eagles, and Camille Fenton added 12.
Samiah Lynch led Oak Hill with 13. Kalila Hames chipped in eight.
Woodrow Wilson will take on Morgantown in the New River CTC Invitational on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Oak Hill (0-6), which also suffered recent losses to Parkersburg South (81-28) and Bluefield (41-39), is scheduled to host Parkersburg South on Monday, April 5.
Woodrow Wilson
Cloey Frantz 2, Rachel Eans 3, Olivia Ziolkowski 19, Camille Fenton 12, Bella Staples 5, Jamara Walton 22.
Oak Hill
Samiah Lynch 13, Eden Gilkey 4, Kalila Hames 8, Krista Shrewsberry 3.
WW 22 17 19 9 — 62
OH 4 13 5 6 — 62
3-point goals — WW: 2 (Ziolkowski, Fenton); OH: 1 (Lynch). Fouled out — none.
Montcalm 56
Meadow Bridge 15
Visiting Montcalm held Meadow Bridge scoreless in the fourth quarter, cruising to a 56-15 win on Tuesday.
Olivia Alexander led the Generals with 17 points, while McKenzie Crews added 12.
Amber Stickler scored 12 of the Wildcats' 15 points.
Meadow Bridge (2-6) will travel to Greater Beckley on Thursday.
Montcalm
Olivia Alexander 17, McKenzie Crews 12, Megan Lester 3, Jaden Perkins 2, Kaylee Hodges 10, Summer Williams 6, Autumn Williams 2, Tori Sizemore 4
Meadow Bridge (2-8)
Charity Reichard 3, Amber Stickler 12
M: 11 14 12 19 — 56
MB: 3 5 7 0 — 15
3-point goals — M: 3 (Alexander 3); MB: 3 (Stickler 3). Fouled out — None
Independence 39
Meadow Bridge 28
Emily Suddreth recorded a triple-double as Independence beat Meadow Bridge, 39-28, on Wednesday, March 24 at Meadow Bridge.
Suddreth scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds, also blocking 18 shots.
Charity Reichard led Meadow Bridge with seven points.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Alli Hypes 12, Alexis Clark 11, Nevecha Brown 2, Emily Suddreth 12
Meadow Bridge (2-4)
Jenna Gladwell 4, Kinsley Gwinn 5, Charity Reichard 7, Alexis Cooper 4, Amber Stickler 3, Abigail Cooper 1, Sierra Simmons 4
I: 6 10 14 9 — 39
MB: 9 7 5 7 — 28
3-point goals — I: 3 (Clark 3); MB: 1 (Gwinn).
Meadow Bridge 60
Liberty 18
Amber Stickler scored 17 points to pace Meadow Bridge to a 60-18 road win over Liberty on March 22.
Jenna Gladwell added 12 points and Abigail Cooper 10 for the Wildcats (2-3).
Ashley Walker tallied 12 for Liberty.
Meadow Bridge (2-3)
Jenna Gladwell 12, Kinsley Gwinn 8, Charity Reichard 5, Alexis Cooper 4, Amber Stickler 17, Abigail Cooper 10, Erin Price 4.
Liberty
Jessica Anderson 6, Ashley Walker 12.
MB 12 12 18 18 — 60
L 7 5 6 0 — 18
3-point goals — MB: 1 (Stickler); L: 1 (Anderson). Fouled out — L: Anderson.
BOYS
Oak Hill 59
PikeView 48
On Tuesday, March 30, the Red Devils returned to the court in a game situation for the first time since March 12.
Oak Hill shook off the rust to the tune of a 59-48 victory over the host Panthers.
Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, Oak Hill outscored PikeView 20-8 in the final frame to secure the victory.
Oak Hill's Ethan Vargo-Thomas led all scorers with 21 points, while Jacob Perdue added 17 for the Red Devils.
Dylan Blake led PikeView with 20 points.
Oak Hill (3-2) will travel to Nicholas County on Thursday.
Oak Hill (3-2)
Ethan Vargo-Thomas 21, Jacob Perdue 17, Omar Lewis 3, Leonard Farrow 2, Sam Crist 5, Trey Foster 2, Cade Maynor 6, Camden Craddock 3
PikeView (2-9)
Dylan Blake 20, Kobey Taylor-Williams 18, Jake Coalson 6, Cameron Lawson 3, Caleb Dunn 1
OH: 16 8 15 20 — 59
PV: 14 10 16 8 — 48
3-point goals — OH: 7 (Perdue 4, Lewis, Vargo-Thomas 2); PV: 4 (Taylor-Williams 3, Lawson). Fouled out — OH: Maynor.
Meadow Bridge 54
Montcalm 44
With a 10-point verdict over Montcalm, Meadow Bridge won for the fourth time in its last five games on Tuesday.
Logan Hatfield's 16-point, nine-rebound effort paved the way for the Wildcats.
Seaton Mullins and Rian Cooper added eight points each.
Cooper had six assists and four steals, and Hunter Claypool registered five steals.
Noah White scored 17 points for Montcalm.
The Wildcats (5-3) will host Harman in the second round of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament on Saturday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m.
Montcalm
Isaac Reed 2, Luke Nunn 2, Ethan Nichols 7, Noah White 17, Keith Kosinar 8, Trent Nunn 8.
Meadow Bridge (5-3)
Hunter Claypool 1-3 3-4 5, Logan Hatfield 6-9 4-8 16, Caidan Connor 2-6 0-1 4, Rian Cooper 3-5 0-0 8, Kyle Hinken 3-4 0-1 7, Jaden Gladwell 1-1 1-2 4, Seaton Mullins 4-8 0-1 8, Blake Bennett 1-1 0-2 2, Conner Mullins 0-5 0-0 0, Dakota Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Tryton Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-43 8-19 54
M 5 10 7 22 — 44
MB 8 20 7 19 — 54
3-point goals — M: 6 (Nichols, White, Kosinar 2, Nunn 2); MB: 4 (Cooper 2, Hinken, Gladwell). Fouled out — M: Tyler Pigg.
Meadow Bridge 71
Paden City 65
Meadow Bridge (4-3) matched its win total from last season with a 71-65 road win over Paden City on Saturday, March 27.
Four Wildcats scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Logan Hatfield. Hunter Claypool contributed 19, Caidan Connor 13 and Rian Cooper 10.
Hatfield pulled down 11 rebounds and Claypool had 10, and both logged three assists in the contest. Cooper handed out four assists and registered three steals.
Ty Cain led Paden City with 27 points. Teammate Joel Moore tossed in 24.
Meadow Bridge (4-3)
Hunter Claypool 7-14 4-4 19, Logan Hatfield 8-15 3-4 20, Caidan Connor 5-6 3-8 13, Rian Cooper 2-3 5-10 10, Kyle Hinken 1-5 0-0 3, Jaden Gladwell 1-1 3-4 6, Conner Mullins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 18-30 71
Paden City (6-3)
Joel Moore 24, Ty Cain 27, Brandon Hyzer 2, Shane Anderson 4, Carson Palmer 6, Joey Baker 2
MB: 15 24 17 15 — 71
PC: 8 20 17 20 — 65
3-point goals — MB: 5 (Claypool, Hatfield, Cooper, Hinken, Gladwell); PC: 4 (Moore, Cain 2, Palmer). Fouled out — MB: Connor.
Greenbrier West 81
Meadow Bridge 51
Greenbrier West turned a 16-point halftime lead into a 33-point edge by the end of the third quarter, cruising to an 81-51 victory over visiting Meadow Bridge on March 26.
Logan Shrewsbery led West with 16 points. Kaiden Pack (13), Brandon Oscar (10), Chase Boggs (14) and Lawson Vaughan (14) all scored in double figures, as well.
Kyle Hinken led Meadow Bridge with 12 points, while teammate Hunter Claypool tallied 11.
Hinken, Claypool and Caidan Connor grabbed seven rebounds apiece, and Logan Hatfield had six boards. Hinken also recorded four steals.
Meadow Bridge (3-3)
Hunter Claypool 4-10 3-4 11, Caidan Connor 3-6 0-0 6, Logan Hatfield 3-10 0-2 6, Rian Cooper 2-7 0-0 6, Conner Mullins 2-4 0-1 4, Kyle Hinken 2-4 8-10 12, Jaden Gladwell 1-4 0-0 2, Collin Woods 1-2 0-0 2, Blake Bennett 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-49 11-17 51
Greenbrier West (3-3)
Kaiden Pack 13, Logan Shrewsbery 16, Chase McClung 9, Brandon Oscar 10, Gabe Medlin 4, Evan McDade 1, Chase Boggs 14, Lawson Vaughan 14
MB: 15 10 8 18 — 51
GW: 21 20 25 15 — 81
3-point goals — MB: 2 (Cooper 2); GW: 9 (Pack 3, Shrewsbery 4, Boggs 2). Fouled out — none.
