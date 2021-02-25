Winter sports teams are currently practicing for the upcoming regular season. Below is a list of high school basketball scrimmages planned for the next few days:
• The Meadow Bridge boys will scrimmage at home this Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against Tygarts Valley. After that, the Wildcats will scrimmage at Liberty on Tuesday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
• The Midland Trail girls have home scrimmages scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 25 (Mercer Christian, 6:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 27 (Pocahontas County, 1 p.m.).
• The Midland Trail boys will scrimmage at Webster County on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.
• The Oak Hill boys will scrimmage at Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
• The Oak Hill girls will scrimmage twice this week, against James Monroe at 6 p.m. at home on Thursday, Feb. 25 and against Buckhannon-Upshur at Buckhannon on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.
• The Meadow Bridge girls will not be involved in a scrimmage this preseason.
