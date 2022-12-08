RAINELLE — A fourth-quarter rally lifted the Meadow Bridge girls past Covington, Va. 46-37 on Monday, Dec. 5 at Rainelle Christian Academy.
The Wildcats trailed 28-26 entering the last quarter but outscored Covington 20-9 in the closing stanza to nail down their second victory in as many outings.
Kierston Rozell netted a team-high 18 points for Meadow Bridge, with 11 of those points coming in the second half. Teammate Charity Reichard tossed in 11 points, including 10 in the pivotal final period.
For Covington, Lauren Bragg had a game-high 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Alexus Wall contributed nine points.
Covington won the junior varsity contest 14-9. Kendra Dressler scored five for Covington. Keira Hanshew tallied three for MB.
In an earlier varsity game, Meadow Bridge defeated Bath County, Va. 62-14. Rozell led the effort with 13 points.
Meadow Bridge visits Liberty on Thursday, Dec. 8.
C: 8 11 9 9 — 37
MB: 4 12 10 20 — 46
Covington
Harlie Reynolds 2, Alexus Wall 9, Tyra Rose 1, Lauren Bragg 22, Taylor Staton 3
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 11, Riley Roberts 5, Kierston Rozell 18, Kaitlyn Cooper 6, Abigail Cooper 1, Lillian Hayes 5
3-point goals: C: 1 (Wall); MB: 1 (Rozell). Fouled out: C: Wall, L. Bragg, Staton; MB: K. Cooper
Also recently:
Oak Hill 57
Nicholas County 49
On Dec. 6, Malachi Lewis scored 22 points as the Oak Hill boys opened their season with a 57-49 win at Nicholas County.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 points and Omar Lewis 11 for the Red Devils, who visit George Washington on Friday.
Bryar Bailes led Nicholas with 18. The Grizzlies will play Nitro on Dec. 17.
Oak Hill
Malachi Lewis 22, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12, Omar Lewis 11, Cole Legg 5, Trevor Kelley 3, Chance Minor 2, Moses Manns 2.
Nicholas County
Bryar Bailes 18, Cole Brown 9, Gage Groggs 6, Trey Stump 4, Jaxson Morriston 4, Ethan Collins 3, Austin Altizer 2.
OH 11 13 7 26 — 57
NC 12 11 8 18 — 49
Three-point goals — OH: 4 (Lewis 2, Legg, Kelley); NC: 8 (Brown, Bailes 5, Stump, Collins). Fouled out — NC: Stump.
Greenbrier East 82
Riverside 46
Cadence Stewart had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Greenbrier East girls' 82-46 win at Riverside on Tuesday.
Kennedy Stewart finished with 24 points, four assists, three rebounds and three blocks. Caroline Dotson added 14 points, six assists and five boards. Hannah Fuller grabbed eight rebounds.
Riverside got 17 points from Mallory Crowder and 11 from Alanna McKenzie.
East (3-0) will host John Marshall on Saturday.
Riverside (2-2) plays at St. Joseph on Friday.
Bath County, Va. 45
Meadow Bridge 39
Blake Bennett tallied 14 points and Brycen Sawyers chipped in nine for the Wildcat boys as they fell to Bath County in their season opener on Tuesday.
Other scorers for Meadow Bridge were: Seaton Mullins, 5; Conner Mullins, 8; and Jakob Bowman. 3.
Meadow Bridge visits Sherman on Dec. 9.
Riverside 40
Oak Hill 21
The Riverside girls handed first-year head coach John Frisby his initial win with the 40-21 verdict over Oak Hill at Quincy on Dec. 1.
Riverside built up a 19-2 lead en route to the conquest of the Red Devils.
Riley Starsick tallied 12 points to pace the Warriors. Laila Campbell chipped in 10 points and Alanna McKnzie eight. Also providing offense were: Sophie Bare, 6; Rachel Siders, 2; and Hannah Atha, 2.
Jordan Harris led Oak Hill with seven points. Other scorers were: Taysia Gray, 4; Caralyn Smith, 4; Jada Wilburn, 3; and Danielle Parsons, 3.
In the JV game, Oak Hill logged a 40-32 triumph.
Parsons scored 13 to lead Oak Hill. Kasey Compton added eight.
Bare tallied nine for Riverside. Cianna Groom added six.
In an earlier varsity outing, Oak Hill lost 60-42 to St. Albans. For the Red Dragons, J. Elzy netted 15 points. Gray led OHHS with 12 markers.
• • •
Coaches of any sport at the high school, junior varsity, freshman, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Also, anyone with good, quality photos of game action can supply them to be considered for publication. If doing so, please give the photographer's name and identify the competitors in the photo if possible, as well as a game or match score.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed in the drop box at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.