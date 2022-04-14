• Through late last week, the Oak Hill High softball team had compiled a 2-4 record, one which head coach John McGinnis could easily be better.
"We should have won three of the four losses," McGinnis said Thursday. "Woodrow beat us 2-1 in the seventh by an error in center field. The James Monroe game, we ended up losing 9-7, but it was 7-7 going into the seventh, and two errors in the infield killed us there."
"Defensively, we play good at times, but the lack of experience has hurt me as far as hitting," McGinnis stressed.
"I've only got two starters back — Brooke Linkswiler and Brooke Spangler," he said. "Those are the only two that's seen a significant amount of varsity time in softball.
"So, the inconsistency there is hurting us."
Besides that duo, three younger players are among the others making contributions so far. "I've got a freshman that plays shortstop for me — Sadie Branch. She's the leadoff hitter. She's been playing very well as a freshman," McGinnis said. "Kendra Dempsey, I can put her anywhere. The athleticism in that family, you know, it's crazy. Love 'em to death. Kendra came to me one day and I said, 'Kendra, I need to put you in the outfield; I'm short.' She said 'no problem' and hasn't missed a lick. And, with that being said, she don't get to see a lot of playing time on the field. Her twin sister, Taylor, does all my running for me. She's fast as anybody in the county.
"Those three young ones right there have really helped us and they're really going to be good the next couple of years."
The experience and leadership of Spangler, a pitcher/third baseman, and Linkswiler, a first baseman, is key, the coach said. "Just the senior leadership there with those two helps out tremendously."
• Through April 4, the Midland Trail baseball team had compiled a 5-4 record. Along the big victories was a 4-3 conquest of Greater Beckley Christian, Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid pointed out. A setback to Charleston Catholic on Tuesday marked Trail's first loss to a region opponent in 2022.
Kincaid simply wants to see his team get more regular season game action in the coming weeks.
"I think if we can get some good weather and get some games in, it's kind of necessary for this group," he said. "But I can see the offense picking up.
"We're in the same boat as everybody. We're halfway through the season and don't have but nine games played."
"We're very inexperienced (especially with injuries to two key players)," he added. The No. 1 pitcher, Bo Persinger, is battling calf issues, and Trent Scarbro, the starting third baseman, broke his hand.
"We're playing two freshmen now, Aiden Maichle and Will McGraw, so they're getting experience," Kincaid said. "Really the only ones that came back that played regular last year and batted every game are Cade Kincaid, Griffin Boggs and Cody Harrell."
Kincaid is a first baseman/pitcher, Harrell is at shortstop, and Boggs is a solid utility player. The Dempsey twins (Alex and Aaron) and Larry Bigham, who started the second half of 2021, are also among those offering solid contributions. Bigham had a 4-1 pitching record at the start of the week, and Boggs was hitting .643 with four doubles and two triples. "We tried half a dozen different combinations, but we're pretty well set with our lineup right now."
"We're battling. We're getting more experience. If we can get those kids back, our region's winnable," said Kincaid. ""Everybody's pretty prepared for each other."
• In available scores from recent games, Oak Hill baseball defeated Shady Spring 2-1 and Greater Beckley Christian 18-3 and lost to St. Albans 15-2 and Independence 18-6. That left the Red Devils with a 7-4 record ahead of a home game against Hurricane on April 14 at 6 p.m.
— Steve Keenan
