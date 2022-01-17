Below is a review of some recent high school and middle school basketball games:
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS
Midland Trail 42
Sherman 21
Addison Isaacs netted 23 points to lead Midland Trail to a 42-21 win over visiting Sherman on Jan. 12.
Meaghan Gill chipped in nine points for the Patriots, who led 26-7 at halftime.
Lauren Guthrie led Sherman (1-7) with 11.
Trail (8-2), which has won eight straight games, will host Independence Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
Sherman
Zoey Steele 1, Annika Roop 4, Lauren Guthrie 11, Hailea Skeens 3, Summer Harvey 2
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 4, Brylee Stephenson 2, Meghan Gill 9, Addison Isaacs 23, Megan Hendrick 4
S 3 4 10 4 — 21
MT 11 15 6 10 — 42
Three-point goals — S: 1 (Guthrie); MT: 1 (Isaacs). Fouled out — none.
Winfield 69
Oak Hill 43
The Generals defeated the Red Devils on Jan. 13.
Oak Hill is scheduled to play at Van at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
BOYS
Meadow Bridge 50
Union 34
The Wildcats went on a long road trip on Saturday and emerged with their second win of the campaign, a 50-34 defeat of Union.
Seaton Mullins pumped in 18 points and Jaden Gladwell tossed in 13 to guide the Wildcats as they snapped a six-game losing streak.
Ryan Bennett tallied eight to lead Union.
While pleased with the win, Meadow Bridge head coach Brandon Wickline said, "I'm probably more happy that we traveled that far and came out and played hard. We still didn't make our layups and our free throws, though. An ugly win is better than a pretty loss."
Meadow Bridge (2-7) is scheduled to host rival Greenbrier West at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. Junior varsity action tips at 5:45 p.m. On Jan. 22, Meadow Bridge begins play in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament at East Hardy. The jayvee contest starts at 2 p.m.
A recent Meadow Bridge-Pocahontas County game which was postponed has been moved to Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Meadow Bridge.
Meadow Bridge (2-7)
Rian Cooper 1 2-4 5, Conner Mullins 1 2-4 5, Jaden Gladwell 5 2-5 13, Seaton Mullins 8 2-6 18, Dakota Hayes 1 0-1 2, Collin Woods 1 1-2 3, Colson Ford 2 0-0 4, Dustin Adkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-22 50
Union (2-8)
Ryan Bennett 3 2-7 8, Daniel Savage 1 5-6 7, Hunter Gaither 3 0-3 6, Devin Gaither 1 3-6 5, M.J. Frame 2 0-0 4, Sammy Jones 1 0-0 2, Josh Burdock 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-22 34
MB: 13 11 8 18 — 50
U: 10 2 11 11 — 34
Three-point goals — MB: 3 (Cooper, C. Mullins, Gladwell); U: 0. Fouled out — MB: S. Mullins.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
GIRLS
Midland Trail 30
Richwood 8
The visiting Patriots cruised by the Richwood Lumberjacks 30-8 on Jan. 10 to push their record to 4-0.
Midland Trail went into the halftime intermission with a 10-8 lead.
Ava Campbell recorded a game-high eight points while also grabbing four rebounds to lead the Patriots. Neveah Hall contributed two points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot in the contest.
Also scoring for the Patriots were the following: Bree Barnhouse 6, Rachel Pritt 4, Haven Gerwig 4, Mackenzie Nuckols 2, Raygen Parsons 2 and Jessi Mooney 2.
Midland Trail is set to host the Valley Greyhounds on Jan. 20 in Hico.
A recent postponed game at Fayetteville is being rescheduled to a later day, Midland Trail coach Pete Campbell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.