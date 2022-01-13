While high school basketball teams continue through the 2022 portion of their schedule, the Midland Trail boys were forced this week to postpone the next three games of their slate due to Covid-19 protocols.
According to head coach Curtis Miller, the Patriots' outings with Sherman (Jan. 11), Nicholas County (Jan. 13) and Greenbrier West (Jan. 14) were all postponed. Rescheduled dates are as follows:
• Midland Trail at Nicholas, Jan. 22, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• Midland Trail at Greenbrier West, Feb. 21, 5:45 and 7:30 p.m.
• Sherman at Midland Trail, Feb. 22, 5:45 and 7:30 p.m.
Following is a review of recent games for which information was available to The Fayette Tribune:
BOYS
Bluefield 46
Oak Hill 37
R.J. Hairston scored 21 points to lead Bluefield to a 46-37 victory over host Oak Hill on Jan. 11.
Caleb Fuller finished with 13 for the Beavers, who sprinted to a 14-4 lead through one period.
Jacob Perdue netted 13 in the loss for the Red Devils. Leonard Farrow chipped in eight points.
The Oak Hill-Nicholas County boys contest set for Summersville on Jan. 7 was rescheduled to Feb. 24.
Oak Hill (4-3) is slated to entertain Woodrow Wilson Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a game at the Lilly Center on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Riverside. Members of the newest class of the Collins/Oak Hill High Red Devil Sports Hall of Fame will be recognized at the Riverside contest, prior to their induction Saturday night at the Holiday Lodge.
Bluefield
Steve Addair 3, Chance Johnson 5, Caleb Fuller 13, Will Looney 3, Sencere Fields 1, R.J. Hairston 21.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 13, Leonard Farrow 8, Moses Manns 2, Trey Foster 2, Malachi Lewis 4, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 2, Trevor Kelly 6.
B: 14 10 9 13 — 46
OH: 4 11 10 12 — 37
3-point goals: B: 4 (Addair, Fuller 3); OH: 1 (Perdue). Fouled out: None.
Midland Trail 73
Sissonville 70
The Patriot boys eased by Sissonville, 73-70, on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to earn their fourth straight victory.
John Paul Morrison netted 23 points and Matthew Light chipped in 21 to propel the Patriots (4-1) to the triumph.
Also for Trail, T.C. Perry had nine points and Cody Harrell eight. Others in the scoring column were: Ayden Simms, 2; Eli Campbell, 6; Cade Kincaid, 2; and Bo Persinger, 2.
Morrison, Perry, Harrell and Simms grabbed five rebounds each. Kincaid logged three assists and three steals, and Light had three steals.
In Midland Trail's first five games, Light leads the squad with an 18.5 points per game scoring average. Morrison follows at 14.4 points per game and has 11 3-point goals, and Campbell checks in at 8.4 ppg.
Perry (6.8 per game) and Morrison (6.6) guide the rebounding figures, and Campbell has team-leading totals of 11 assists and 13 steals.
Midland Trail's game with Meadow Bridge, originally set for Friday, Jan. 7, was postponed to Feb. 3.
The Wildcats handed the Patriots their only loss of the season, a 47-42 verdict on Dec. 14.
Summers County 55
Meadow Bridge 53
The home-standing Bobcats squeezed by Meadow Bridge 55-53 on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Meadow Bridge squandered a 23-11 first-quarter advantage. Summers responded with an 18-6 effort in the third frame. "The third quarter killed us," said Meadow Bridge head coach Brandon Wickline.
For the Wildcats, Seaton Mullins tallied 19 points and Rian Cooper 17. Cooper bucketed four 3-point goals. Conner Mullins contributed eight points, Dustin Adkins scored five, and Jaden Gladwell netted four.
Cruz Testerman bucketed 21 to lead Summer County, and Ethan Eerenberg supplied 10.
Meadow Bridge (1-7) is scheduled to host Pocahontas County at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.
GIRLS
Midland Trail 63
Greater Beckley Christian 18
Addison Isaacs scored 16 points and logged eight steals — her season average — in Midland Trail’s 63-18 win over visiting Greater Beckley Christian on Monday, Jan. 10.
Meghan Gill added nine points and eight rebounds for the Patriots (7-2), who were scheduled to host Sherman Wednesday. Mia Nuckols provided eight points for Trail's balanced attack.
Greater Beckley got nine points from Emerson Young.
The Patriots also posted a 56-48 win over Greenbrier West on Jan. 5.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Holstein 6, Emerson Young 9, Jessica Arrington 3.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 6, Catherine Maxwell 2, Jayla Barnhouse 4, Alexis Dozier 6, Mia Nuckols 8, Brylee Stephenson 6, Meghan Gill 9, Addison Isaacs 16, Megan Hendrick 2, Ava Dickerson 2, Maddie Harrell 2.
GBC 6 1 2 9 — 18
MT 20 20 17 6 — 63
Three-point goals — GBC: 0; MT: 0. Fouled out: none.
Montcalm 41
Meadow Bridge 31
Kayley Hodges scored 17 points to lead Montcalm to a 41-31 win over Meadow Bridge on Jan. 4.
Charity Reichard scored 10 for Meadow Bridge (3-4), which will visit Van at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Montcalm (3-4)
Jaden Lambert 3, Taylor White 4, McKenzie Crews 8, Kayley Hodges 17, Tori Sizemore 3, Summer Williams 6.
Meadow Bridge (3-4)
Charity Reichard 10, Amber Stickler 9, Sierra Simmons 4, Kierston Rozell 8.
M: 11 5 12 12 — 41
MB: 8 10 5 8 — 31
Three-point goals — M: 1 (Lambert); MB: 2 (Reichard, Stickler). Fouled out — MB: Cooper.
