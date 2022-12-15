Below is a look at results of recent high school basketball games available to The Fayette Tribune:
Meadow Bridge 44
Richwood 34
The Wildcat girls ran their record to 4-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a 44-34 decision over host Richwood.
A 16-11 cushion in the second period helped lift the Wildcats.
For Meadow Bridge, Kierston Rozell netted 13 points, and teammate Charity Reichard tossed in 12.
The Lumberjacks were led by Chloe Cox's 12 points.
In the jayvee game, the 'Cats logged a 9-5 win in two quarters.
Meadow Bridge scorers were: Keira Hanshew, 2; Lillian Hayes, 2; Mackenzie Phillips, 3; and Emma Hatcher, 2.
For Richwood, Lilly Bragg scored four and Sophie Smalley one.
Meadow Bridge continues a five-game road swing on Dec. 15 at Van.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 5 1-4 12, Sierra Simmons 2 0-3 5, Riley Roberts 2 0-0 4, Kierston Rozell 5 3-9 13, Kaitlyn Cooper 3 0-0 6, Lillian Hayes 1 1-2 4, Abigail Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-18 44
Richwood
Baylee Jarrett 3 0-0 7, Carlie Dillard 2 2-2 7, Addison Dudley 1 0-1 2, Chloe Cox 3 6-13 12, Savannah Moose 2 0-0 4, Alexxis Keiffer 1 0-0 2, Lilly Bragg 0 0-0 0, Sophie Smalley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-16 34
MB 9 16 11 8 — 44
R 6 11 9 8 — 34
Three-point goals – MB: 3 (Reichard, Simmons, Hayes), R: 2 (Jarrett, Dillard). Fouled out – none.
Midland Trail 87
Richwood 36
Led by Eli Campbell's 21-point effort, three Midland Trail boys scored in double figures on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as the Patriots whipped visiting Richwood 87-36. Campbell netted a trio of 3-point goals and was 9-of-14 from the floor.
Matthew Light supplied 18 points and Cody Harrell 14 for the Patriots (1-1).
Others in the scoring column included: Justin Cooper, 7; Matthew Elswick, 8; Jackson Young, 5; Jaden Gladwell, 5; Landon Syner, 4; David Moore, 3; and Gage Johnson, 2.
Moore and T.C. Perry grabbed seven rebounds each, Harrell assisted on four goals, and Light and Campbell both logged four steals.
Midland Trail was 38-of-75 from the floor.
Trail will entertain Independence on Friday, Dec. 16.
Covington, Va. 82
Meadow Bridge 55
In a boys game on Dec. 12 at Rainelle Elementary, Covington, Va. cruised past the Wildcats 82-55.
Brycen Sawyers pumped in 22 points and Conner Mullins added 16 for Meadow Bridge (0-3).
Purael Turner scored 20 for Covington.
Meadow Bridge, 0-4 following a loss to James Monroe on Tuesday, visits Pocahontas County on Dec. 16.
Covington
Desmond Jordan 17, Dylan Williams 9, Jayden Simmons 9, Purael Turner 20, Jyon Smith 9, Ayden Weinger 2, Landon Harold 5, Hayden Rodgers 6, Dean Anderson 2
Meadow Bridge
Dakota Hayes 2 0-0 4, Blake Bennett 4 0-2 8, Brycen Sawyers 8 6-13 22, Seaton Mullins 2 0-4 4, Conner Mullins 6 0-1 16, Kaiden Sims 0 2-2 2
C 20 24 23 15 — 82
MB 14 20 12 9 — 55
Sherman 59
Meadow Bridge 47
The Wildcat boys lost to the Tide on the road on Dec. 9.
Conner Mullins scored 15, Brycen Sawyers 14 and Seaton Mullins 10 for Meadow Bridge.
Luke Tagliente netted 16 for Sherman.
Meadow Bridge
Blake Bennett 3 2-2 8, Brycen Sawyers 7 0-2 14, Seaton Mullins 3 4-6 10, Conner Mullins 6 1-2 15. Totals 19 7-12 47
Sherman
Logan Baldwin 11, Luke Tagliente 16, Andrew Simpson 11, Shane Ring 8, Bryce Mills 7, Stephen Chewning 4, Gage Halstead 4
MB 14 12 11 10 — 47
S 10 26 11 12 — 59
3-point goals: MB: 2 (C. Mullins 2). S: 8 (Baldwin 3, Tagliente 4, Simpson).
Summers County 49
Midland Trail 47
The host Bobcat boys outscored Midland Trail 14-8 in the final period to secure the two-point victory on Dec. 9.
Midland Trail got 20 points from Matthew Light and 12 from Cody Harrell.
T.C. Perry captured eight rebounds, Harrell pulled down seven, and Light and Eli Campbell had six each. Campbell passed out four assists and Jaden Gladwell three, and Light had four steals.
Midland Trail
Justin Cooper 2-4 0-0 5, Cody Harrell 4-10 4-9 12, Matthew Light 8-18 2-4 20, Jaden Gladwell 1-5 1-2 4, Landon Syner 0-1 0-2 0, T.C. Perry 1-3 0-0 2, Eli Campbell 2-7 0-1 4. Totals 18-48 7-18 47
Summers County
Brandon Isaac 10, Sonny Whitt 1, Ryan Oliveros 0, Cruz Testerman 15, Duke Dotson 4, Ethan Eerenberg 2, Peyton Miller 5, Ben Lane 1, Ferrell Mann 4, Michael Judy 7.
MT 13 18 8 8 — 47
SC 10 9 16 14 — 49
Three-point goals – MT: 4 (Light 2, Gladwell, Cooper). SC: (Testerman 2, Mann, Judy 2). Fouled out – None.
Meadow Bridge 47
Liberty 22
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Meadow Bridge girls overcame a slow start to cruise by host Liberty 47-22.
The win moved the Wildcats to 3-0 on the campaign.
Kierston Rozell tallied 16 points and Charity Reichard 11 to lead the offense for Meadow Bridge.
Brooke Brown scored nine for the Raiders.
In the junior varsity contest, Meadow Bridge was led by Keira Hanshew's 12 points in claiming a 26-11 verdict.
For Meadow Bridge, other scorers were: Jordan Butcher, 2; Meredith Fleshman, 4; Lillian Hayes, 3; Mackenzie Phillips, 2; and Emma Hatcher, 3.
Scoring for Liberty were: Alayna Cline, 3; and Ashley Walker, 8.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 5 1-3 11, Sierra Simmons 1 0-0 2, Riley Roberts 2 0-2 4, Kierston Rozell 7 0-0 16, Kaitlyn Cooper 2 1-1 5, Abigail Cooper 1 0-0 2, Emma Hatcher 0 0-0 0, Lillian Hayes 1 0-0 3, Keira Hanshew 0 0-0 0, Jordan Butcher 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Phillips 1 0-0 2, Emma Blair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-6 47
Liberty
Ayreyonia Parris 1 0-0 3, Chloe McGee 1 0-0 3, Brooke Brown 4 1-2 9, Lexi Cozort 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Miller 0 0-0 0, Jessica Anderson 0 0-0 0, Alayna Cline 1 2-2 5, Jaidyn Tolliver 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-4 22
MB 2 15 20 10 — 47
L 8 4 4 6 — 22
Three-point goals – MB: 3 (Rozell 2, Hayes), L: 3 (Parris, McGee, Cline). Fouled out – none.
• • •
Coaches of any sport at the high school, junior varsity, freshman, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information to The Fayette Tribune.
When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.
Also, anyone with good, quality photos of game action can supply them to be considered for publication. If doing so, please give the photographer's name and identify the competitors in the photo if possible, as well as a game or match score.
Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed in the drop box at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.
