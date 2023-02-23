Here is a review of some high school basketball regular season games:
BOYS
Midland Trail 70
River View 60
On Feb. 21, the Patriots improved their record to 12-9.
Matthew Light tallied 23 points and logged eight rebounds and three steals for the Patriots. Also providing double-digit scoring were Cody Harrell and Eli Campbell with 14 points each.
Others in the scoring column were: Justin Cooper, 6; Jackson Young, 2; Jaden Gladwell, 6; and Landon Syner, 5.
Syner had nine rebounds, and Gladwell and Cooper had seven each. Campbell had four assists and Gladwell three, Harrell recorded three steals, and Cooper blocked three shots and Gladwell swatted two.
The Patriots play Meadow Bridge at the old Hinton High School gym on Feb. 23. The junior varsity game tips at 5:45 p.m., followed by the varsity at about 7 p.m.
South Charleston 51
Oak Hill 48
Peyton Brown scored 12 points and Bryson Smith 11 in South Charleston’s 51-48 win over host Oak Hill on Feb. 21.
The Red Devils (11-10) were led by Ethan Vargo-Thomas with 17 points, which included a trio of 3-point buckets. Jerimiah Jackson scored 11 and Malachi Lewis 10.
Oak Hill will host Nicholas County on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
South Charleston
Peyton Brown 12, Nasjaih Jones 8, Roman Kellum 8, Bryson Smith 11, Christian Goebel 7, Yahsir Williams 3, Zavian Murray 2.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 5, Malachi Lewis 10, Cole Legg 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 17, Chance Minor 2, Jerimiah Jackson 11.
SC 8 10 15 18 — 51
OH 7 5 17 19 — 48
Three-point goals — SC: 5 (Brown 2, Jones, Smith, Williams); OH: 5 (M. Lewis, Legg, Vargo-Thomas 3). Fouled out — SC: Kellum, Murray; OH: Legg.
Calhoun County 55
Meadow Bridge 45
Levi Morris netted 24 points to pace visiting Calhoun County past Meadow Bridge 55-45 on Tuesday.
Brycen Sawyers scored 20 points and Conner Mullins 13 for the Wildcats. Kaiden Sims supplied nine points and Conner Chester three.
Other scorers for Calhoun were: Joel Basnett, 3; Landon Bennett, 8; Caden Jones, 8; Owen Taylor, 9; and Landon Church, 3.
The Wildcats also lost to Calhoun 59-36 on Feb. 17.
Meadow Bridge (3-17) entertains Midland Trail on Feb. 23 at the former Hinton High School gym, then the 'Cats will travel to play Nicholas County on Feb. 24. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Bluefield 70
Oak Hill 49
On Feb. 17, the Red Devils (11-9) fell 70-49 to Bluefield on the road.
Trevor Kelley scored 13, Jerimiah Jackson nine and Chance Minor eight for Oak Hill.
William Looney led the Beavers with 16.
Oak Hill won the jayvee game 57-53.
Oak Hill
Jacob Blankenship 0 0-1 0, Omar Lewis 1 0-0 3, Cole Nelson 2 0-0 5, Malachi Lewis 1 0-0 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 2 2-2 6, Chance Minor 3 2-3 8, Levi Kiszka 1 0-0 2, Jerimiah Jackson 4 1-2 9, Trevor Kelley 6 0-1 13. Totals: 20 5-10 49
Bluefield
Kam Ron Gore 5 3-4 15, Sencere Fields 4 0-0 8, William Looney 7 2-2 16, Caleb Fuller 6 0-0 12, Brandon Fong 2 0-0 5, RJ Hairston 7 0-0 14. Totals: 31 5-6 70.
OH: 9 10 10 20 — 49
B: 13 21 15 21 — 70
Three-point goals: OH: 4 (O. Lewis, M. Lewis, Nelson, Kelley); B: 3 (Gore 2, Fong 1). Fouled out: none.
GIRLS
River View 51
Meadow Bridge 27
Haylie Payne scored 18 points and Trista Lester 10 as River View defeated Meadow Bridge 51-27 on Feb. 15.
Kierston Rozell scored nine to lead Meadow Bridge, which closed its regular season at 16-4.
Meadow Bridge
Kierston Rozell 9, Lilyan Hayes 6, Charity Reichard 5, Mackenzie Phillips 3, Riley Roberts 2, Kaitlyn Cooper 2.
River View
Haylie Payne 18, Trista Lester 10, Abigail Pruitt 9, Kaylee Blankenship 6, Katie Bailey 6, Morgan Marek 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.