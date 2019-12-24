Savannah Holbrook, second from left, signed a letter of intent to attend West Liberty University and play softball for the Hilltoppers. Joining Holbrook, a senior, during her signing ceremony were OHHS head softball coach John McGinnis, left, her mother, Christina Creasy and her father, Tim Holbrook. Holbrook was a second-team all-state softball selection during her junior year with the Red Devils. She hit .558 (29 hits in 52 at-bats) in the regular season, launching six home runs, smacking seven doubles and driving in 25 runs in that span.
