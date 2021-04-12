Despite a valiant effort, Oak Hill's long drought against Woodrow Wilson continues.
Seeking their first boys high school basketball win over the Flying Eagles since January 1990, the Red Devils came up just a bit short on Thursday on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center. Woodrow Wilson controlled the boards and prevented the hosts from finding a good offensive rhythm often enough, and the end result was a 53-48 Beckley victory over its section foe.
The two teams last squared off in 2016.
After Oak Hill built up a 17-12 advantage on a pair of foul shots from Ethan Vargo-Thomas with 1:35 left in the opening stanza, Woodrow Wilson had a solid 5-0 spurt to tie it at 17-all after one period, and the Flying Eagles tacked on a 6-0 run as halftime neared to carry a 38-32 lead into the locker room.
Oak Hill's Jacob Perdue buried a 3-point goal to knot the game at 32-all late in the second quarter, then Woodrow Wilson's Dewayne Richardson and Elijah Redfern both converted drives in the waning minute of the frame before Richardson scored on a steal on an inbound play at the buzzer to give the Flying Eagles momentum.
"We rebounded, and we played better defense," said Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd. "I thought we might ... beat them on the boards, and I thought for those stretches our defense was pretty good.
"And we didn't throw the ball away during those stretches."
"They rebounded the ball well. They hit the glass; they're bigger and stronger than us," said Oak Hill head coach Benitez Jackson. "I thought we were competitive on the glass, but we need to be better at putting bodies on people and being physical.
"And we made some questionable decisions at the end of the game, and at key moments. It happens. We're learning how to win. We're young, two sophomore guards out there. We've just got to do the small things to win games. It's a tough lesson to learn today, but I hope we learned it."
Oak Hill went cold from the field in the third period, going just 1-of-12 until Omar Lewis scored on a putback to cut the deficit to seven, 43-36, with 1:35 left in the period.
"We got a little stagnant offensively in the third quarter," Jackson explained. "We didn't move the ball. When we moved the ball, we got pretty good shots.
"But I give those guys (Woodrow) my credit. Their guards really got down and played good defense on us."
Oak Hill 3-pointers from Vargo-Thomas and Cade Maynor whittled the Woodrow lead to 45-42 with eight minutes left, but the Eagles eventually moved back out to a 51-45 margin on a Richardson putback. Perdue's two freebies made it 51-48 in the frantic closing stages. Redfern then turned a Red Devil miscue into two points to make it 53-48 for the visitors, and Oak Hill lost possession in a tie-up with 8 seconds left.
Maddex McMillen led the Flying Eagles (5-10) with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the opening half. Redfern tossed in 12 points, and Richardson and Ben Gilliam supplied 10 points apiece.
"This was a good morale win for us," Kidd said. "Give Oak Hill credit. Their kids played extremely hard."
Perdue finished with 15, Lewis 13 and Vargo-Thomas 10 for Oak Hill (5-3).
Beckley captured the junior varsity game, 58-35.
Oak Hill was led by Cole Legg's eight points. Others in the scoring column were: Moses Manns, 5; Braxton Hall, 2; Jacob Blankenship, 1; Jacob Ward, 6; Eli Calloway, 5; Ian Maynor, 2; and Trevor Kelly, 6.
The Red Devils went on to lose a 67-59 verdict at Bluefield on April 10.
Oak Hill is slated to visit Princeton on Tuesday, April 13.
Woodrow Wilson (5-10)
Ben Gilliam 4 2-2 10, Keynan Cook 1 1-2 3, Maddex McMillen 5 0-1 13, Jace Colucci 1 0-0 2, Dewayne Richardson 4 2-2 10, Kayden Slay 1 0-0 3, Elijah Redfern 5 1-5 12. Totals 21 6-12 53
Oak Hill (5-3)
Jacob Perdue 5 3-4 15, Omar Lewis 5 1-2 13, Leonard Farrow 0 1-2 1, Sam Crist 1 0-0 2, Trey Foster 0 0-0 0, Cade Maynor 1 0-0 3, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 3 2-2 10, Camden Craddock 2 0-1 4, Jerimiah Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-11 48
WW: 17 21 7 8 — 53
OH: 17 15 10 6 — 48
3-point goals — WW: 5 (McMillen 3, Redfern, Slay); OH: 7 (Perdue 2, Lewis 2, Maynor, Vargo-Thomas 2). Fouled Out — WW: Richardson. OH: None.
Also recently:
River View 52
Meadow Bridge 47
Meadow Bridge dropped a 52-47 decision to River View on Saturday at South Harrison High School in the Division 2 championship of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Meadow Bridge’s Hunter Claypool led all scorers with 21 points, and teammate Jaden Gladwell chipped in a trio of 3-point goals for a nine-point output.
Chase Porter led River View with 19, including five 3-point goals. Daniel Dobbs also had 17 for the Raiders.
Claypool and Seaton Mullins had five rebounds each for the Wildcats (7-5). Cooper had four assists and Gladwell four steals.
The two teams will meet again Monday at Meadow Bridge.
Meadow Bridge (7-5)
Hunter Claypool 9-17 2-2 21, Rian Cooper 2-9 0-0 6, Seaton Mullins 3-5 1-3 7, Conner Mullins 1-5 1-2 4, Jaden Gladwell 3-7 3-5 9, Dakota Hayes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 4-7 47
River View
Chase Porter 19, Daniel Dobbs 17, Peyton Hale 5, Maleek Woodson 5, Connor Christian 4, Jacob Adkins 2
MB: 4 12 16 15 — 47
RV: 15 16 15 6 — 52
3-point goals — MB: 7 (Claypool, Cooper 2, C. Mullins, Gladwell 3); RV: 5 (Porter 5). Fouled Out — None
Woodrow Wilson 54
Oak Hill 19
Three players scored in double figures as Woodrow Wilson defeated Oak Hill, 54-19, in a girls game on Friday, April 9.
Olivia Ziolkowski led the way with 14 points. Camille Fenton had 13 and Cloey Frantz 11.
Oak Hill got seven points from Samiah Lynch.
Oak Hill
Samiah Lynch 7, Eden Gilkey 2, Kalila Hames 4, Brooke Linkswiler 3, Madison Dye 2, Harper Davis 1.
Woodrow Wilson
Keanti Thompson 2, Lataja Creasy 2, Cloey Frantz 11, Olivia Ziolkowski 14, Camille Fenton 13, Samalia Nelson 2, Jamara Walton 9, Taylor Gunter 2.
OH 2 5 9 3 — 19
WW 8 16 19 11 — 54
3-point goals — OH: 2 (Lynch, Linkswiler); WW: 2 (Frantz, Ziolkowski). Fouled out — none.
