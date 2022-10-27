The front-running Greenbrier East High School girls gave an appreciative home crowd a good show Thursday at the Class AAA Region 3 Cross Country Championships in Fairlea.
Aidan Kneeland and his Woodrow Wilson teammates, as well as St. Albans freshman Abbi Torman, joined the victory party, too.
Buoyed by an individual runner-up finish from Abigail Londeree (21 minutes, 6.5 seconds) and a fourth-place effort from teammate Abby Dixon (21:38.6), the host Spartans edged defending champion and pre-race favorite Woodrow Wilson, logging a winning effort of 42 points compared to 45 for the Flying Eagles. It ended a seven-year win streak for the Beckley girls at the region level.
The third-place George Washington girls scored 83 points. All three teams will advance to next Saturday's state meet at Cabell Midland High.
"I'm elated," said first-year Greenbrier East head coach Robert McClintic. "I felt the Woodrow boys and girls were going to run away with it. Our girls have been working so hard, the heart and commitment level from them. ..."
It was the first time East defeated the Flying Eagle girls this season. The region title for the Spartans was the first since 2009, when they won at Camp Virgil Tate.
"It was a great team effort," McClintic added. "Our theme this year is 'Close the gap.'
"We went 2-4-11-12-13 (with Annie Whited, Luella Mansheim and Maddie Lilly rounding out the top five). We've worked a lot the past couple of weeks on what we call our fly zone, the last 300 meters of the race. Today we ended up passing two girls in the last 300 meters of the race. That ended up being the difference maker for us."
Running on their home course was also a big plus, he said. "I definitely thought (home course) was an advantage for us."
The Spartans' top seven includes a senior, a junior, a sophomore and four freshmen.
On the boys side, Woodrow Wilson ran strong with a low team score of 26 points, followed by team qualifiers George Washington (81) and St. Albans (86). With 92 points, Oak Hill just missed out on qualifying as a team.
It was the seventh region team win in eight seasons for the Flying Eagle boys.
Kneeland, a sophomore, blitzed the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) course in 16:05.0 to power the convincing team win. He took control of the race in the opening stretch and eventually defeated runner-up Ryan Bazzle of George Washington (17:19.4) by over a minute.
Kneeland's scoring teammates all finished in the Top 10 (Brandon Canaday, 3rd, 17:32.1; Robert Shirey, 6th, 18:24.6; Michael Haddadin, 7th, 18:35.1; and Jonah Morgan, 9th, 18:42.1).
"I'm feeling pretty good, but I'm pretty tired," said Kneeland, who was ninth in the 2021 state meet. "The course was pretty difficult. It was pretty windy today, too, but I felt pretty good.
"My goal was just to win today. I wanted to have a strategy, and I was practicing for it for states."
Kneeland wasn't concerned about his time. "I didn't really care. I just wanted to come out and win today. Just saving it up for states.
"I struggled a little bit on the hills. The hill was pretty difficult. It was a pretty long hill."
The team win was an added bonus, he said. "My team came out and we all did good today."
Woodrow Wilson head coach George Barbera is happy to have two teams headed back to the state meet. "We were ready," he said. "We're just glad to be finishing our season on the state meet course."
Of the Woodrow boys Saturday, he said. "They took charge early in the season, and they all have been working real hard. Hard work pays off."
Dissecting the girls team race, Barbera said, "(His) girls have now won seven of eight. That's why they make you run the race. It doesn't matter what you're ranked."
"Going into it, I knew Greenbrier East would be gunning for us," he continued. "Their first year hosting it, they have a new coach, a lot of reasons to be motivated. One or two little things go our way, and we're on top. That's cross country.
"Greenbrier East did a great job hosting the meet. I love the course, very spectator friendly. It's great to finish a race on the track. The weather, it couldn't have been a better day for a cross country meet."
Torman was the girls individual winner in 20:39.9. Besides Londeree (2nd) and Dixon (4th), also in the Top 10 were GW's Ava Mitias (21:24.8), Woodrow Wilson's Lauren Curtis (21:41.4), Woodrow's Cecilia Lindley (22:03.9), Woodrow's Kyndall Ince (22:54.1) and Woodrow's Hannah Keiling (23:11.2). Also qualifying individually out of the Top 10 on the girls side were Princeton's Hayley Collins (22:22.2) and Oak Hill's Chrissa Mayfield (22:48.9).
Torman said, "I didn't know about the hills in the second mile. I am (a good hill runner), but I didn't know about them, so it was like, 'Oh, there's hills.'" She said she accomplished her goal, however, and that was "to get first, since I was ranked first, so that was just the goal."
"It was pretty fun," she added. "The race was pretty good."
Oak Hill head coach George Smith was disappointed with his boys team's fourth place showing, but not with the runners' effort.
"The boys did exactly what we asked them to do; everybody improved," said Smith. "Austin (Bias) was 30 seconds better than ... when we were here 10 days ago. Caleb (Carver) was 30 seconds better.
"It doesn't happen often. If your top five is in front of (opponents) top five, usually you win."
Bias will be making his fourth consecutive appearance in the state meet field for the Red Devils, the first year in Class AA/A and the rest of the time in Class AAA.
A fifth place finish was a "tough loss for the girls," Smith said. "We knew they had a long shot, but they had a shot.
"We were there. We knew we had a really big challenge on the girl side."
Of state qualifier Mayfield, a freshman, he said, "She's a good sprinter. I didn't expect her to be a good cross country runner, but she came out and ran with us this summer and came out in August." Mayfield experienced "a very slow start to the season, but other than Coalfield (she had to drop out) she's been on top of things."
Boys individual qualifiers included Riverside junior Skylar Hudnall (5th, 18:14.9), Oak Hill's Bias (11th, 18:50.9) and Princeton's Zachary Neal (12th, 18:55.5).
Riverside head coach Forrest Boggess said, "Skylar had a great race and is finding his legs late in the season, like usual. With him being inexperienced, he's got a lot to learn about race strategy and energy management, but he usually can tough it out for a pretty good finish at the end of the season.
"I think he is predicted in the high 30-low 40 range on the rankings and I think if he gambles, he can place much better. It all depends on if he can run like a veteran on race day at states. It is the course he's run the most so it should be fun to see if he's figured it out."
• • •
On Thursday at Westside High in Clear Fork, Class AA and A cross country teams punched their tickets to the state meet out of Region 3 races.
In Class AA, team winners were the Shady Spring girls (39 points) and the PikeView boys (45 points). In the latter race, the Panthers nipped runner-up Shady Spring (46 points).
In Class A, taking home the team hardware were the Charleston Catholic girls (23 points) and the Charleson Catholic boys (17 points).
Individual winners on the day included:
• Class AA girls — Natalie Barr, Nicholas County, 20:26.3
• Clas AA boys — Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring, 17:11.5
• Class A girls — Bella Boggs, Charleston Catholic, 20:34.9
• Class A boys — Isaac Collins, Charleston Catholic, 18:12.5
Cross country
AAA Region 3
Greenbrier East High School
Oct. 20
Girls
Team scores (Top 3 qualify)
1. Greenbrier East 42; 2. Woodrow Wilson 45; 3. George Washington 83; 4. St. Albans 92; 5. Oak Hill 116; 6. Princeton 133
Top 20 (Top 10 qualify)
1. Abbi Torman (SA) 20:39.9; 2. Abigail Londeree (GE) 21:06.5; 3. Ava Mitias (GW) 21:24.8; 4. Abby Dixon (GE) 21:38.6; 5. Lauren Curtis (WW) 21:41.4; 6. Cecilia Lindley (WW), 22:03.9; 7. Hayley Collins (P) 22:22.2; 8. Chrissa Mayfield (OH) 22:48.9; 9. Kyndall Ince (WW) 22:54.1; 10. Hannah Keiling (WW) 23:11.2
11. Annie Whited (GE) 23:22.1; 12. Luella Mansheim (GE) 23:24.0; 13. Maddie Lilly (GE) 23:27.5; 14. Riya Jones (GW) 23:27.7; 15. Madison Farrish (WW) 23:33.5; 16. Jaycee Pritchett (P) 23:46.4; 17. Elise Vredeveld (WW) 23:48.5; 18. Makayla Carter (SA) 24:00.6; 19. Clare James (GW) 24:15.4; 20. Ava Templeton (SA) 24:30.8
Boys (Top 3 qualify)
1. Woodrow Wilson 26; 2. George Washington 81; 3. St. Albans 86; 4. Oak Hill 92; 5. Riverside 121; 6. Princeton 148; 7. Greenbrier East 150; 8. Capital 207
Top 20 (Top 12 qualify)
1. Aidan Kneeland (WW) 16:05.0; 2. Ryan Bazzle (GW) 17:19.4; 3. Brandon Canaday (WW) 17:32.1; 4. Noah Endres (SA) 17:55.7; 5. Skylar Hudnall (R) 18:14.9; 6. Robert Shirey (WW) 18:24.6; 7. Michael Haddadin (WW) 18:35.1; 8. Josiah Lavender (SA) 18:40.8; 9. Jonah Morgan (WW) 18:42.1; 10. Ryan Vanbibber (SA) 18:45.9
11. Austin Bias (OH) 18:50.9; 12. Zachary Neal (P) 18:55.5; 13. Crawford Goldman, (GW) 19:13.9; 14. Caleb Carver (OH) 19:15.5; 15. Kirklen Hinamon (GW) 19:26.8; 16. Jackson Carter (GE) 19:29.5; 17. Brady McCabe (P) 19:31.7; 18. Tony Brubaker (OH) 19:33.2; 19. Mason Nettles (WW) 19:39.0; 20. Andrew Michael (SA) 19:49.6
AA Region 3
Westside High School
Oct. 20
Girls (Top 3 qualify)
Team scores
1. Shady Spring 39; 2. Nicholas County 59; 3. PikeView 67; 4. Herbert Hoover 68; 5. Wyoming East 114; 6. Clay County 142
Top 20 (Top 10 qualify)
1. Natalie Barr (NC) 20:26.30; 2. Haley Johnson (NC) 21:09.60; 3. Charlotte McGinnis (SS) 21:11.60; 4. Carli Spade (PV) 21:19.40; 5. Jenna Brown (HH) 22:02.80; 6. Gwynn McGinnis (SS) 22:06.10; 7. Karsen Fletcher (HH) 22:10.20; 8. Journey Wisthoff (SS) 22:24.90; 9. Laicey Necessary (PV) 22:42.50; 10. Abby Honaker (SS) 23:29.0
11. Colleen Lookabill (WE) 23:56.5; 12. Braylie Wiseman (SS) 24:03.70; 13. Bailey Williams (PV) 24:11.30; 14. Lola McKiney (PV) 24:19.90; 15. Emma Cottrell (HH) 24:27.80; 16. Caroline Hinkle (NC) 24:37.50; 17. Evie Young (CC) 24:49.60; 18. Alanis Crowder (NC) 25:01.50; 19. Lexie Wikel (WE) 25:02.80; 20. Reagan Geary (HH) 25:04.40
Boys
Team scores (Top 3 qualify)
1. PikeView 45; 2. Shady Spring 46; 3. Nicholas County 57; 4. Wyoming East 102; 5. Clay County 121; 6. Liberty (R) 137
Top 20 (Top 10 qualify)
1. Jaedan Holstein (SS) 17:11.50; 2. John Duvall (HH) 17:21.90; 3. Braden Ward (PV) 17:24.80; 4. Matt Murphy (PV) 17:42.70; 5. Johnny Walkup (NC) 17:44.70; 6-tie. Jacob Dowdy (SS) 17:50.40; 6-tie. Luke Barr (NC) 17:50.40; 8. Sawyer Dobbins (CC) 18:05.50; 9. Tommy Wikel (WE) 18:07.30; 10. Wesley Holcolmb (NC) 18:10.40
11. Garett Hatcher (SS) 18:16.50; 12. Eli Northrop (SS) 18:19.30; 13. Kaleb Blankenship (PV) 18:32.50; 14. Nate Cook (PV) 18:35.90; 15-tie. Hank Marson (B) 19:04.30; 15-tie. Jadon Acord (L) 19:04.30; 17. Jonah Nolan (PV) 19:29.40; 18. Lucas Kennedy (WE) 19:38.50; 19. Brayden Hoosier (WE) 19:40.20; 20. Isaac Coffman (NC) 19:42.90
A Region 3
Westside High
Oct. 20
Girls
Team scores (Top 2 qualify)
1. Charleston Catholic 23; 2. Richwood 45; 3. Webster County 55
Top 10 (Top 10 qualify)
1. Bella Boggs (CC) 20:34.90; 2. Aurelia Kirby (CC) 20:57.30; 3. Hannah Fisher (CC) 21.30.80; 4. Baylee Jarrett (R) 22:01.00; 5. Katie Collins (JM) 22:12.4; 6. Sarah Turner (SC) 22:34.0; 7. Lucia Okuno (CC) 22:34.80; 8. Alexis White (WC) 22:36.70; 9. Carlee Dillard (R) 22:51.30; 10. Kelsey Davis 23:00.80 (R)
Boys
Team scores (Top 2 qualify)
1. Charleston Catholic 17; 2. Webster County 42
Top 10 (Top 10 qualify)
1. Isaac Collins (CC) 18:12.50; 2. Hunter Perry (CC) 18:21.30; 3. Will Barton (CC) 19:28.20; 4. Josh Simons (WC) 19:28.30; 5. Raymond Keith (CC) 19:48.10; 6. Dakota Pettry (SC) 20:05.60; 7. Dickinson Gould (CC) 20:18.0; 8. Ewan Becher (CC) 20:22.30; 9. Wyatt Lilly (JM) 20:25.60; 10. Wade Lawson (WC) 20:27.00
