Hurricane Middle captured the overall championship Saturday in the Fayetteville Lions Club Duals wrestling event at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
The top four teams along with their duals record for Saturday were:
• 1st place — Hurricane, 5-0
• 2nd place — Independence, 4-1
• 3rd place — Shady Spring, 4-1
• 4th place — Milton, 3-2.
Other teams slated to participate included Fayetteville, Park, South (Morgantown), Hurricane B, Huntington East, Eastern Greenbrier, Midland Trail, Oak Hill, Barboursville, Milton, Man, Preston Squires and Western Greenbrier.
Fayetteville PK-8 head coach Vernon Farrell said ahead of the event that the Fayetteville tournament has grown steadily over the years. And, this year's field was deeper than in years past. Farrell said the team entries “included the toughest field (competition-wise) as far as quality of teams.”
