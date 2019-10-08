MORGANTOWN — The world’s largest off-road motorcycle and ATV racing series will converge on the Summit Bechtel Reserve Oct. 12-13 for the inaugural Yamaha Racing Mountaineer GNCC. The event will serve as the penultimate round of the 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
According to a press release, another all-new event for the 2019 GNCC Racing season will take place at the world-renowned Summit Bechtel Reserve. The Fayette County facility is one of just four in the world managed by the National Council of the Scouts of America. The facility hosts the National Scout Jamboree every four years, and also hosted the recent 2019 World Scout Jamboree. Located on more than 14,000 acres, the facility will be a welcomed addition to the GNCC series, the company said in a press release.
Over 1,400 racers will be on hand to compete at the Mountaineer GNCC, and the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators from the surrounding community, as well as all over the United States. It will ultimately bring an estimated $1.3 million in revenue to the county and surrounding areas. Riders will compete on highly-tuned dirt bikes and four-wheeled ATVs, and the race will include top talent, such as U.S. national champions and world champions from Europe and Australia.
The event also offers a great opportunity for local racers to showcase their talents in front of their hometown crowd. West Virginia native and XC1 Pro ATV rider Adam McGill is looking to earn his first win of the season in his home state. McGill currently sits sixth in the points standings, but always looks forward to racing in West Virginia. Another native and XC1 Pro bike rider, Thad Duvall, will be eager for a home state race, too. Duvall earned the overall win last week in Pennsylvania and is hoping to keep the momentum going this weekend.
Local racers expected to compete Saturday on ATVs will be Bryan W. Buckhannon (4x4 A), Shane McDaniel (4x4 C), John Rogers (4x4 A), Bodie Buckhannon (MXC1 8-9), Kody Buckhannon (50cc Sr. 6-7), Jason Dillard (Vet A 30+), Jackson Fisher (90 Stock 8-11), Tanner Bowles (4x4 Pro), Levi Myers (College B 16-21), JD Brown (Junior A 22+), Richie McCauley (40+ C), Bobby McCauley (40+ C), Khyler Davis (70 CVT/MXC2), Jacob Gunnoe (4x4 C), Matthew Gunnoe (4x4 C), Brayden Cox (50 Sr 6-7) and Falyn Holcomb (50 Sr 6-7).
Also planning to race on motorcycles will be Corey Showalter (250 C Jr. 25+), Landen Tharp (85cc 7-11), Billy Evans (Super Senior B 45+), Garrett George (250 B), Karson George (50cc Jr. 1 6-7), Austin Harmon (250 C College 18-24), Scott Haynes (Masters A 50+), Super Senior C (45+), Paul Leftwich (Masters C 50+), Sean Wishart (Super Senior C 45+), Blake Barker (250 C College 18-24), Brier Burgess (200 B), Kenny Hawkins (Masters A 50+), Bobby Blevins (Open C Junior 25+), Joshua Caron (Vet C 30+), Caden Simms (YXC2 Super Mini Jr.), Tripp Stephens (50 Jr. 4-5) and Michael Hovatter (50 Jr. 6-7).
Four-wheeled ATVs will compete throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 12. Youth ATV racing begins at 8 a.m., followed by Micro ATVs at 9:15 a.m. and Micro bike racing at 10 a.m.. After that will be the amateurs, 4x4 pro and women at 11 a.m., and the pros and top amateurs will race at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 13, the motorcycles will take to the West Virginia woods following the schedule of youth racing action starting the day off at 8 a.m. Women and amateur riders race at 10 a.m., and the pros and top amateurs will start at 1 p.m.
All local riders are invited and encouraged to compete in the event, as GNCC Racing offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. The amateur race entry fee is $50, and riders can sign up at the track or pre-enter. To learn more about GNCC Racing, refer to the GNCC 101 webpage.
Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), and kids five-and-under are free for the full weekend (Friday through Sunday), with pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge. There is also a camping fee of $20 for the weekend at Summit Bechtel Reserve. Bathhouse amenities are available, as well as free WiFi across the venue. Yamaha will be offering demo rides
The 2 p.m. pro ATV race and 1 p.m. pro bike race will be broadcast live on the Internet via Racer TV on www.racertv.com both Saturday and Sunday. A highlight show featuring the event will air on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call 304-284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to hashtag #GNCC. Social media links are as follows: Facebook: @gnccracing, Instagram: @gncc_racing, Twitter: @gnccracing, and YouTube: @racertv.
About GNCC Racing
The AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized is America's premier off-road racing series. Founded in 1975, the 13-round championship is produced exclusively by Racer Productions. The grueling three-hour GNCC races lead as many as 2,400 riders through tracks ranging in length from 8 to 12 miles. With varied terrain, including hills, woods, mud, dirt, rocks and motocross sections, GNCC events are tests of both survival and speed.
How to watch
Racer TV and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) are the official homes for coverage of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. All 13 rounds, from the season opening Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina to the finale at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, will air in 30-minute, taped-delayed telecasts on NBCSN, while Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of the 1 p.m. ATV and motorcycle races from each event. Catch all the action at http://www.nbcsports.com/ and http://www.racertv.com/.
About the American Motorcyclist Association
Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world's largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders' interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com. To join the AMA, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.