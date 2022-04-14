A cornerstone of four straight football playoff teams at Midland Trail High, Aden Isaacs will seek gridiron success this fall in Institute.
During a recent ceremony at the Hico school, Isaacs signed to attend West Virginia State University and join up with the Yellow Jackets' football program.
Getting the chance to sign to play for the Yellow Jackets "meant a lot," Isaacs said. "It just meant that (WVSU head coach) John Pennington and the coaching staff up there believed in me that I could play at the next level."
And, he says he believes so, too. "Yes, I think I can play against anyone in the state, anyone in the country."
In Institute, Isaacs is expected to play on the offensive side of the ball for State. "They call it a stinger back, kind of like a fullback, tight end and slot receiver," he said. Isaacs says he's fine playing any spot on the field, as long as he's out there. "I just want to play wherever they need me to play, whether it's special teams, offense or defense," he said.
To make that possible, he says he needs to follow the path he's on now. "Definitely I just need to be stronger, be in the weightroom all summer all the way up until the fall, and then continue to work at it and make sure all my rehab goes well."
Rehabilitation has been made necessary in recent months by an injury during his senior football campaign. "Our last playoff game I tore my ACL and had ACL surgery in February," Isaacs said. Recovery has gone well. "They said I'm ahead of schedule so far, just need to keep going to physical therapy and (maintaining) protocol."
Since State doesn't offer a field of study in his first choice — culinary — Isaacs says he's leaning toward pursuing a business degree.
Looking back at his time in a Patriot uniform, which included a Class A playoff semifinal appearance during his freshman season, Isaacs said, "It meant everything. I thought the last four years was the most fun I think I've ever had playing a sport, whether it was football or basketball. Wouldn't trade it for anything."
"Aden was the best all-around football player on the field every time he stepped on the field," said his father and former MTHS head football coach Frank Isaacs. "He could have played all 11 positions. He was the best blocker and (linebacker) I've ever coached.
"This season he was literally unblockable."
The younger Isaacs led the Patriots in tackles and total touchdowns and was the primary blocker on every play, Frank Isaacs said. "If there was ever a most valuable player, Aden is the perfect example of that. All those things are great but as a dad, what made me the proudest, though, was how unselfish Aden was. He always put his teammates first. Aden played hurt, sometimes unable to even walk or raise his arms above his head, but never complained.
"He played for his teammates and his community."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.