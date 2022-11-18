OAK HILL — When Kailey Mullins couldn't strap on the shoulder pads, she embraced cheerleading.
That has led her to an active, successful period of more than a decade of cheering, tumbling and acrobatics activities. Next fall, it will result in her being a collegiate competitor on the Fairmont State University acrobatics and tumbling team.
Mullins, senior at Oak Hill High School, signed Monday to attend Fairmont and compete for the Fighting Falcons' acrobatics and tumbling squad.
"I'm a traveling competitive cheerleader, so I do all-star cheerleading at Famous Superstars in Hurricane," said Mullins, the daughter of Jason and Ashley Mullins of Pax. "I've been an all-star cheerleader for 12 years, but I've been at Famous for four."
"We were a big football family, and I was a girl so I couldn't play football," she recalled of her formative years. "The closest thing we could do was cheerleading, and I just always thought it was really cool to watch the Olympics gymnasts tumble, and I got into cheerleading and I just fell in love with tumbling.
"When thinking about college, I wanted to be a collegiate cheerleader but after looking at it and doing it for so long, I wanted to try something new."
One of her friends introduced her to acrobatics and tumbling, and "I went to some camps, and I just fell in love with it," Mullins said.
Mullins said a lot of hard work has been involved in getting her to this stage in her life. "The competitive season, when we travel, is usually from December to May, but we practice pretty much all year-round," she said.
At FSU, "I'm really excited to be able to grow and showcase some of my bigger passes. And I'm really excited to see the different change in pace (of competition at the collegiate level)."
Mullins plans on majoring in exercise science at Fairmont.
"I'm just really excited to be a Falcon," she said. "This a big deal, and I'm really excited to see where it goes and what the future holds."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
