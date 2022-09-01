BECKLEY — Aiden Kneeland has had nothing but success on his home course.
The Woodrow Wilson sophomore has raced three times on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course. Twice he has come away with victories and the other resulted in a narrow runner-up finish.
Head coach George Barbera believes Kneeland has the course record in his sights. That record — 15 minutes, 55.7 seconds — was set by none other than Barbera's son, Chris, in the Region 3 championships in 2017.
So, does Barbera want to see Kneeland break his son's mark? "Absolutely," he said with a smile.
Kneeland's latest attempt didn't approach that time, but it was much more than enough for him to claim his second straight win on the course.
Kneeland dominated the season-opening Beckley Chick-fil-A Invitational in the Saturday morning heat, finishing in a time of 16:44.6. That was well over a minute faster than runner-up Ryan Bazzle of George Washington (17:51.4).
"It was pretty hot out here," Kneeland said. "I think I got out too fast. I stood around the start line about 20 minutes and that made it pretty hot. I just had to push myself and find a way to keep the pace. I drank a lot of water to stay hydrated."
Kneeland made his high school debut on the course at last year's Chick-fil-A Invitational and was edged out by Shady Spring's Jacob Dowdy, who won with a time of 16:38.7. Kneeland was runner-up at 16:39.2.
Dowdy went on to win the Class AA Region 3 championship and finish second in the state meet. Kneeland, meanwhile, captured the Class AAA Region 3 title and was ninth in the state, giving him a nice springboard into his sophomore season.
"It gives me a lot of motivation and confidence to be able to do it this year," he said. "And it gives me more experience than other runners."
Kneeland's performance on Saturday spearheaded the Flying Eagles' overall team championship with 47 points. They had four other runners in the top 20: Brandon Canaday was sixth (18:24.8), Robert Shirey 12th (19:04.5), Michael Haddadin 15th (19:23.8) and Jonah Morgan 19th (19:36.5).
Finishing second was George Washington with 81 points. Rounding out the top five were Jefferson Christian Academy out of Virginia (118), Charleston Catholic (123) and St. Albans (155). Oak Hill (201) and Riverside (203) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
The Warriors were powered by a fourth-place effort from junior Skylar Hudnall, who crossed the line in 18:16.0.
The Flying Eagles girls team finished second to champion Braxton County, which placed five of its seven runners in the top 15 for 41 points. Woodrow, which finished with 82 points, had three runners in the top 15: Cecilia Lindley (11th, 23:01), Lauren Curtis (12th, 23:02) and Kyndall Ince (14th, 23:15).
"They went after it early," Barbera said. "You could tell they were pumped up. I could tell (Friday) in practice they were excited to compete today. Very confident and came together well yesterday in the prerace warmup. We've battled some injuries and we weren't at full strength today, but they still took home second place, so I was very proud of them."
Greenbrier East (109) was fourth (109) and Charleston Catholic (121) was fifth. Oak Hill (180) placed sixth and Wyoming East (212) 10th.
The individual champion was Charleston Catholic freshman Bella Boggs (20:08).
For the OHHS girls, Peyton Light led the way by finishing 42nd overall in 26:44.0. Other finishers included: Chrissa Mayfield (43rd, 26:47,4), Tianna Duncan (49th, 27:20.8), Olivia Honaker (53rd, 27:30.0), Jordyn Floyd (57th, 27:55.4), Elizabeth Dale (69th, 30:09.4) and Nancy Cline (71st, 30:32.2).
Austin Bias (23rd, 20:06.0) led the way for the Red Devil boys. Also competing were: Caleb Carver (28th, 20:48.8), Tony Brubaker (46th, 21:48.3), Isaiah Kincaid (61st, 23:05.4), Marc King (66th, 23:08.9), Braden Stone (86th, 23:50.4) and Christian Ward (97th, 24:53.2).
In the middle school division, Beckley-Stratton Junior High won the boys crown with 49 points. Oak Hill Middle (133) placed fifth.
The Eastern Greenbrier Junior High girls scored 30 points to capture their race. With 49 points, Oak Hill was runner-up. Arabella Holly (fifth, 14:39.9) and Leila Smith (sixth, 14:40.5) paced the second-place finish for the Red Devils. Other OHMS girls participating included: Gabriella Brown (15th, 15:09.2), Emma Willard (21st, 15:50.6), Eva Brooke Aylor (22nd, 15:58.7), Peyton Bowling (64th, 19:28.1) and Callie Wygal (82nd, 22:08.5).
Beckley-Stratton's Vance Lindley (11:54) and Eastern Greenbrier's Devin Haynes (13:08) were overall individual titlists.
Finishers for the OHMS boys were as follows: Jacob Schwarz, 15th, 13:21; Keelan Remy, 17th, 13:23; Josh Maynor, 22nd, 13:48; Peyton Tolley, 50th, 15:07; Alexander Underwood, 59th, 15:46; Royal Byers, 66th, 16:14; and Cole Ward, 70th, 16:22.
For DuPont Junior in the girls classification, Cora Kozen cruised to a second-place finish in 13:14.2, trailing only Haynes. Abbilyn Jordan (65th, 19:31.6) and Emma Steele (72nd, 19:58.3) also competed for the Panthers.
DuPont boys finishers were Elijah Taft (46th, 14:58.1), Marcus Childers (109th, 18:41.2) and Daniel Jordan (119th, 19:39.5).
Both DuPont squads fielded incomplete teams.
For more results and photos, visit www.tristateracer.com.
Steve Keenan contributed to this story.
Race results
Girls
Team scores
1. Braxton County 41; 2. Woodrow Wilson 82; 3. George Washington 104; 4. Greenbrier East 109; 5. Charleston Catholic 121; 6. Oak Hill 180; 7. PikeView 188; 8. Princeton 197; 9. Webster County 208; 10. Wyoming East 212; 11. Scott 292
Top 20
1. Bella Boggs (CC) 20:08.0; 2. Violet Wall (JCA) 20:25.2; 3. Abigail Torman 20:34.3 (SA); 4. Laura Cain (BC) 21:10.8; 5. Hannah Fisher (CC) 21:46.3; 6. Emma Shirey 21:55.3; 7. Addison Lloyd (BC) 22:05.8; 8. Baylee Jarrett (R) 22:05.8; 9. Makayla Carter (SA) 22:45.6; 10. Ava Mitias (GW) 22:55;
11. Cecilia Lindley (WW) 23:01.0; 12. Lauren Curtis (WW) 23:01.9; 13. Bethany Payne (BC) 23:10.5; 14. Kyndall Ince (WW) 23:14.5; 15. Kelsey Davis (R) 23:20.6; 16. Okuno Lucia (CC) 23:29.5; 17. Alexis White (WC) 23:30.0; 18. Heidi Payne (BC) 23:33.6; 19. Abigail Londeree (GE) 23:38.0; 20. Annatiese Miller (JCA) 23:46.0
Boys
Team scores
1. Woodrow Wilson 47; 2. George Washington 81; 3. Jefferson Christian Academy 118; 4. Charleston Catholic 123; 5. St. Albans 153; 6. PikeView 176; 7. Oak Hill 201; 8. Riverside 203; 9. Webster County 222; 10. Princeton 230; 11. Wyoming East 275; 12. Clay County 275; 13. Greenbrier East 280
Top 20
1. Aiden Kneeland (WW) 16:44.6; 2. Ryan Bazzle (GW) 17:51.4; 3. A.J. Skeens (S) 18:10.9; 4. Skylar Hudnall (R) 18:16.0; 5. Gage Fox (GW) 18:21.2; 6. Brandon Canaday (WW) 18:24.8; 7. Matt Murphy (PV) 18:35.6; 8. Noah Endres (SA) 18:40.8; 9. Isaac Collins (CC) 18:43.9; 10. Crawford Goldman (GW) 18:55.9
11. Sawyer Dobbins (CC) 18:59.2; 12. Robert Shirey (WW) 19:04.5; 13. Tony Trout (JCA) 19:17.3; 14. Hank Marson (B) 19:21.2; 15. Michael Haddadin (WW) 19:23.8; 16. Josiah Lavender (SA) 19:25.8; 17. James Stalnaker (JCA) 19:27.3; 18. Ryan Vanbibber (SA) 19:33.3; 19. Jonah Morgan (WW) 19:36.5; 20. Hunter Perry (CC) 19:36.9
