Coming up big at the end.
An eight-run outburst in the top of the seventh frame on Wednesday, May 11 powered Midland Trail past Greenbrier West 14-6 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 softball championship game at Crawley.
The game was knotted at 6-6 heading into the seventh before Midland Trail proceeded on its final tear.
The victory in the 2-of-3 championship series propels the Patriots into a best-of-3 Region 3 championship set with James Monroe. Weather permitting, that begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Lindside.
On Wednesday, Madi Campbell was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Patriots. Meghan Gill also drove in three runs and smacked a triple. Lexi Dozier supplied three hits and a pair of RBIs, Jesse Skaggs had two RBIs, and Chezney Skaggs, Jenna Stonestreet and Katie Hawkins provided two hits apiece.
"The bounce back from game two was huge," said Midland Trail head coach Candace Young, whose team lost on a seventh-inning grand slam to West the previous day. "I had come to terms that losing game two had to be part of God's plan considering how we lost game two.
"It was the perfect storm for them to hit that grand slam, so there had to be a purpose. We discussed how we had to keep our emotions in check and stay focused."
A strong offensive attack was crucial in the decisive third contest, Young said. "Hitting was key for the win last night. It's really what we lacked in game two. Had we hit better, we wouldn't have been in the position to let the home run hurt us.
"We had a game plan: play solid defense and jump on the offensive side of the ball early. We came out of the gates and played two and got off to a good start. We had that rocky fifth inning, but the girls had that positivity that we still had two innings left, and it paid off."
On the mound, Gill "had a focused mindset," Young said. "She said going in that this game was ours and she played as such. Chezney (Skaggs) stepped up huge, knocking in the tying run in the sixth. Madison Campbell had an amazing night at the plate that got the offense rolling. Lexi Dozier coming up and hitting the go-ahead run in after they intentionally walked Layla (Tompkins) showed a lot of grit and maturity."
State tournament experience from a year ago helped the Patriots when things got tight, Young said. "The girls who went last year to the tourney had the desire that was contagious to the team and they led the girls well."
She said the 2022 section tournament was one to remember. "West gave us three good games and made us earn this one," Young said. "They gave us a competitive section and made us make adjustments to our game as well as how we handled the adversity of being behind or taking a loss like we did in game two. Definitely great job by West and their coaches."
In the end, togetherness was big for the Patriots, their coach said. "This entire thing was a team win. My dugout was phenomenal, keeping everyone upbeat and just making the atmosphere awesome. Everyone left it on that field last night and, as a coach, that's all you can ask."
For the Cavaliers, Desteney Walker and Karli Holliday produced two RBIs each, and Julia Herndon collected two base hits.
Gill went the distance, striking out 10 and scattering nine hits, to secure the pitching verdict.
MT: 200 301 8 — 14 14 0
GW: 000 150 0 — 6 9 2
Pitching — MT: Meghan Gill; GW: Michaela Alley; WP: Gill, LP: Alley. Hitting — MT: Syd Sheets (rbi), Chezney Skaggs 2-4 (2b, rbi), Meghan Gill 1-5 (3b, 3 rbi), Madi Campbell 4-5 (2b, 3 rbi), Jenna Stonestreet 2-3, Katie Hawkins 2-4 (2 2b), Lexi Dozier 3-4 (2 rbi), Jesse Skaggs (2 rbi). GW: Hannah Sweet 2-4 (rbi), Desteney Walker 1-4 (2 rbi), Julia Herndon 2-3 (2b), Brooke Nutter 1-4, Kyndall Taylor (rbi), Karli Holliday 1-3 (2 rbi), Brooke Patterson 1-2, Maddlyn Fields 1-3 (2b)
Records: MT: (10-10), GW: (11-11)
