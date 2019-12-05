OAK HILL — Oak Hill controlled the game from the outset to log a 52-33 conquest of Montcalm as the girls high school basketball season commenced on Tuesday.
Marcayla King bucketed 16 points and Samiah Lynch added 12 — all in the first half — to lift the Red Devils past the Class A Generals.
Olivia Alexander netted eight to pace Montcalm.
"I was a little disappointed in the defensive effort," said Oak Hill head coach Marshall Murray. "We're still not talking to each other. Blocking out was terrible. We're tipping the ball like it's volleyball or something.
"And in the fast break, I thought people didn't make themselves available for the pass, so it was hard for the girls coming down to make the pass."
A sustained spurt ignited by sophomore Samiah Lynch put the hosts in the driver's seat as the first half progressed. A baseline bucket from Lynch staked Oak Hill to an 11-3 lead about 3:00 in, then Lynch later pushed the lead to 10, 13-3, on a deuce in transition off a feed from Chelsea Pack.
With about 3:00 to go in the second period, Lynch converted a steal into two points to expand the lead to 22-9. After teammate Savannah Holbrook netted a two-pointer, Lynch scored again from a Krista Shrewsberry assist on the heels of a Montcalm turnover. The latter score made it 26-9 with about a minute left in the half. Lynch then netted two more off another Montcalm miscue, pushing the lead to 28-9 en route to a 28-12 halftime margin.
The Red Devils stayed on the throttle after the halftime break. King scored in the paint to hand Oak Hill a 34-12 margin halfway through the third frame. Lynch later fed Holbrook for a transition deuce to make it 37-14, and the lead eventually ballooned to 25, 45-20, before the Generals closed the final gap a little.
"We'll take the win and see what happens, see if we can get a little better," Murray said.
The road gets tougher Friday, as Oak Hill travels to Class AA foe Westside. "It's not going to be this easy," Murray said.
Oak Hill scoring was as follows: Marcayla King, 16; Samiah Lynch, 12; Savannah Holbrook, 5; Brooke Linkswiler, 3; Chelsea Pack, 3; Kalila Hames, 3; Catherine Pennington, 2; Eden Gilkey, 2; Shelby Gregory, 2; Krista Shrewsberry, 2; and Harper Davis, 2.
For Montcalm, scorers were: Olivia Alexander, 8; Kayton Perkins, 7; Megan Lester, 6; Katelyn Williams, 6; Makenzie Crews, 4; and Jaden Lambert, 2.
Elsewhere Tuesday:
Midland Trail 70
Mercer Christian 40
Emily Dickerson's 21-point outburst paced four players in double figures as the home-standing Patriots cruised by Mercer Christian Academy.
Meghan Gill, Taylor Harrell and Gracie Ferrell chipped in 12 points apiece for Midland Trail. Others in the scoring column were: Kyleigh Jackson, 3; Malerie Hendrick, 7; Makenzie Kessler, 2; and Taylor Perry, 1.
Hendrick contributed three assists and four steals, and Dickerson and Harrell supplied three steals each.
It was the first win for Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid since he came over from a long stint on the Fayetteville bench.
Midland Trail (1-0) visits Independence at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Liberty 40
Meadow Bridge 36
The Wildcat girls dropped their season opener to the Raiders.
Summer Bragg scored 12 and Karli Pomeroy had 11 for Meadow Bridge.
Wallace scored 16 to lead Liberty.
Meadow Bridge travels to New Life Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.
