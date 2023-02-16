Fayetteville Youth Basketball League Week 5 results are as follows:
Division 3 (K-1)
• Mountaineers 16, Herd 11
• Rattlers 22, Mandalorians 11
• Wolverines 10, Bulls 8
Division 2 (2-3)
• Lizards 15, Wildcats 6
Lizards were led by: O. Borsman 9, B. Shumaker 4 and M. Wriston 2.
Wildcats were led by: M. Perdue 4 and J. McCarthy 2
• Pirates 21, Wolfpack 20
Pirates were led by: L. Lewis 11, N. Oliver 4, G. Wood 3, S. Bragg 2 and T. Borgeson 1.
Wolfpack were led by: F. Payne 10 and A. Prior 10.
Boys Division 1 (4-6)
• Hornets 19, 76ers 18
Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 16 points and 15 rebounds, and R. Fernett 3.
The 76ers were led by: S. Sienta 6, S. Smith 6, D. Romero 2, H. Parsons 2 and D. Robinson 2.
• Bucks 36, Lakers 13
Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 11, I. McManaway 6, E. Akers 5, N. Bolar 4, B. Conley 4, A. Shockey 4 and J. Shockey 2.
Lakers were led by: M. Williams 5, Pe. Harrah 5 and Pr. Harrah 3.
• Celtics 25, Spurs 22 (OT)
Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 11, B. Danley 5, M. Shumake 5 and S. Sears 4.
Spurs were led by: N. Mulcahy 8, J. Woodrum 4, J. Smith 4, H. Rollins 2, A. Adkins 2 and I. Chapman 2.
Girls Division 1 (4-6)
• Lynx 6, Sparks 5
Lynx were led by: K. Wriston 4 and M. Harvey 2.
Sparks were led by: N. Ibarra 4 and L. McDaniel 1.
• Liberty 13, Storm 9
Liberty were led by: K. McManaway 4, E. Harvey 3, L. Hart 2, J. Warrick 2 and K. McGraw 2.
Storm were led by: A. Wood 5 and K. Hamilton 4.
This week's sponsor highlight thank yous go to:
• New River Engineering, Inc. for sponsoring the Division 1 Spurs; and
• Fayette Car Clinic for sponsoring the Division 1 Celtics.
