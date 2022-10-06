West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office will feature the Liberty High School vs. Midland Trail High School gridiron matchup Friday as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.
Each week, the initiative engages with student-athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives from the attorney general’s office inform the respective coaches as to the dangers of opioid use and provide educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.
The week ends with an information booth being staffed to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.
The initiative, now in its sixth year, is part of a broader partnership to tackle opioid use in high school athletics. It involves the attorney general’s office, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Board of Medicine.
"We can't do enough to educate people about the dangers of drugs, especially illegal drugs and prescription drugs that people are taking without a prescription," said Liberty High School Athletic Director Jim Workman. "This is especially true nowadays with the proliferation of fentanyl. So this game of the week is yet another way to get the word out to let people know about the dangers, especially regarding opioids.”
Opioid painkillers may temporarily relieve pain, but they do nothing to address the underlying injury and can have serious side effects, a press release from Morrisey's office read.
In the possibility that unnecessary usage of opioid painkillers to treat athletic injuries could lead to increased dependence, abuse and addiction, parents and caregivers are urged to discuss alternative treatment plans with their child’s health care provider, the release noted. Such alternatives include physical, occupational and massage therapy, along with chiropractic medicine, acupuncture and over-the-counter medications.
If an opioid is necessary, parents and caregivers are encouraged to only use the medication as directed, closely monitor their child’s use, safely dispose of any unused pills and talk about the inherent dangers of misuse, abuse and sharing, the attorney general's office pointed out.
