Following is a wrap-up of local girls high school basketball tournament play from this week:
Woodrow Wilson 55
Oak Hill 30
No. 1 seed Woodrow Wilson utilized a 13-point Keanti Thompson run en route to a 55-30 win over the No. 4 Red Devils in a Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament game at Beckley Tuesday.
The win set Woodrow up for a third game with No. 3 Princeton, which eliminated No. 2 Greenbrier East 56-54 Tuesday. The title game will be played Friday at 7 p.m. in Beckley.
Woodrow (14-8) took its biggest lead of the game at 49-18 with 2:31 to play in the third, according to The Register-Herald.
Thompson finished with a game-high 20 points for Woodrow.
Cara Smith scored 17 points to lead Oak Hill, which finished the season 4-19. Taysia Gray added nine.
Oak Hill
Taysia Gray 9, Jordan Harris 2, Cara Smith 17, Grace Angeleno 2.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 9, Josie Cross 5, Lataja Creasey 9, Keanti Thompson 20, Leiloni Manns 2, Madison Belcher 6, Donya Burton 3, Abby Humphrey 1.
OH 9 5 8 8 — 30
WW 19 15 15 6 — 55
Three-point goals — OH: 1 (Smith); WW: 10 (Dillon 2, Creasey 3, Thompson 3, Belcher 2). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 68
Meadow Bridge 20
Sydney Baird scored a game-high 30 points as No. 2 seed Webster County defeated No. 3 Meadow Bridge 68-20 in a Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament contest at Upper Glade on Tuesday.
Ava Durham added 10 for the Highlanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Riley Roberts had four points for the Wildcats, who finished their season at 16-5.
Webster (16-7) will visit No. 1 Greenbrier West for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 2, Sierra Simmons 3, Riley Roberts 4, Kierston Rozell 3, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Lilyan Hayes 1, Mackenzie Phillips 3, Meredith Fleshman 2.
Webster County
Madelyn Williams 2, Emily Taylor 5, Josie Mathes 4, Aubrey Key 2, Allie Key 7, Hayden Funk 2, Ava Durham 10, Haley Clevenger 6, Sydney Baird 30.
MB 2 4 7 7 — 20
WC 22 14 23 9 — 68
Three-point goals — MB: 3 (Simmons, Rozell, Phillips); WC: 4 (Baird 4). Fouled out — none.
Westside 38
Midland Trail 37
No. 2 seed Westside trimmed No. 3 seed Midland Trail 38-37 in a Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament game in Clear Fork on Monday, Feb. 20.
Kaitlyn Lester and Kenzie Morgan scored 13 points each to lead Westside.
Addison Isaacs finished with 16 points and Rumor Barnhouse added 15 for Midland Trail (12-10).
Westside will travel to No. 1 PikeView Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Midland Trail
Mia Nuckols 2, Addison Isaacs 16, Jayla Barnhouse 2, Rumor Barnhouse 15, Nevaeh Hall 2
Westside
Rylee Brown 2, Kaitlyn Lester 13, Kenzie Morgan 13, Kyndal Lusk 5, Daisha Cline 3, Ryleigh McNeely 2
MT: 8 8 9 12 — 37
W: 7 16 5 10 — 38
Three-point goals — W: 1 (Lusk); MT: 2 (Isaacs, R. Barnhouse). Fouled out: None.
South Charleston 55
Riverside 49
No. 3 seed Riverside nearly pulled the upset of No. 2 South Charleston Tuesday in a Class AAAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament game at South Charleston High School, falling by a score of 55-49.
The Warriors closed out the season with a 9-14 record.
