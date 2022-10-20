Three local men will be among the inductees into the West Virginia Sports Legends at the Artie Museum on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The West Virginia Sports Legends at the Artie Museum is located at 5018 Clear Fork Road in Artie.
Among the latest group of inductees will be Greg Crist, Darrin McGuffin and Dave Gorby, all of Fayette County.
The trio is being honored for their work on the New River Network “to continually present a large amount of new sports content from southern West Virginia via live video streams, podcasts, talk shows, and feature presentations to keep sports in this area in front of viewers nationwide,” according to a press release.
The New River Network’s Facebook page says the team celebrates “the best of the Gorge with local TB programming from Fayette and Raleigh County.”
Among the others being inducted as West Virginia Sports Legends are:
Danny Sheaffer — Former MLB catcher that spent seven seasons (2013-2019) managing the Tampa Bay Rays’ affiliate team in the Appalachian League at Princeton;
Steve Roadcap — Long-time pro baseball career in playing, managing and scouting. Spent two seasons (1990-1991) managing the Chicago Cubs’ affiliate team in the Appalachian League at Huntington;
Jeremy Cummings — South Charleston High School grad who went on to win a bronze medal as a pitcher on the U.S. Olympics 2008 team;
Lawrence Nesselrodt — Long-time career in college baseball coaching that includes being former head coach at Davis & Elkins College and the current head coach at WVU Tech;
Pedro Ledger — Long-time head baseball coach at Williamson High School;
Dave Potter — Long-time coach and administrator in the state of West Virginia for American Legion Baseball; and
Don Hager — Former long-time sportswriter and sports editor for the Charleston Daily Mail newspaper.
The induction ceremony, set for 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., is free and open to the public. A social hour will be held beginning at 12:30, followed by the ceremony.
Complimentary food and drinks will be available.
There will also be a dedication ceremony for the Spiritual Garden at the Artie Museum.
