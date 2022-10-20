Greg Crist, left; Darrin McGuffin, right; and Dave Gorby, second from right, of the New River Network, are pictured following an interview of West Virginia basketball coaching legend Tex Williams, second from left. Williams, a native of Artie, is a Hall of Fame coach who had success at the high school and college levels in basketball and as a high school cross country coach. Williams opened the West Virginia Sports Legend Hall of Fame at Artie Museum in 2014 and the NRN crew will be among his latest class of inductees on Sunday.