Riverside High School senior Trevor Carson finished strong Saturday to garner a sixth-place finish in the Class AAA boys portion of the WVSSAC State Cross Country Championships at Cabell Midland High School.
Carson (16 minutes, 25.47 seconds) and Trenton Green (19th, 17:09.66) led the Riverside effort.
With 198 points, the Warriors were ninth in the team race, just ahead of Woodrow Wilson (201). University (66) was the team champion, and University’s Josh Edwards (15:49.88) grabbed the individual title.
Jacque Arrington was the lone Warrior in the girls division. The junior finished 73rd with a clocking of 23:05.64.
Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher (17:24.66) emerged as the individual triple-A champion. Teammates Athena Young (17:34.52) and Irene Riggs (18:14.24) followed in second and third as the Mohigans earned the team win with 39 points.
Charlotte McGinnis (13th, 20:08.46) was Woodrow Wilson’s top finisher, and Greenbrier East’s Abigail Londeree finished 53rd in 21:59.19.
Class AA team winners Saturday were the Fairmont Senior girls (78) and boys (48), and the Williamstown girls (87) and Ritchie County boys (136) led the charge in Class A.
Class AA-A individual winners were East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher (18:53.77) and Fairmont Senior’s Ethan Kincell (16:20.73).
Logging a third-place showing in AA-A was PikeView’s Erin O’Sullivan (19:26.19). Charleston Catholic’s Aubrie Custer (20:08.40) was seventh overall, Nicholas County’s Kathleen Walkup (21:19.71) was 27th, and Clay County was led by Madelyn Kilpatrick (78th, 23:37.95).
In the AA-A boys race, the Oak Hill Red Devils were represented by senior Seth Crosier (45th, 18:04.33) and freshman Austin Bias (68th, 18:32.56). Richwood’s Trey Stanley was 27th in 17:41.06, Nicholas County’s Ethan Board was 30th in 17:46.76, and Clay County’s Jack Haverty was 33rd in 17:48.31.
For complete results, visit www.runwv.com.
