History was made in Fayetteville in 2019 with the first-ever middle school soccer team. Coached by Brian Good and assisted by Chris Pennington, the Pirates played a 10-game schedule. The Pirates would like to thank their families, the Fayetteville PK-8 administration and the community for the outpouring of support during their inaugural season. The team included Gabbi Moore, front row left, Kerrisyn Feazell, Anthony Brubaker, Riddick Kincaid, Mary McGraw, Chrissa Mayfield, Ryder Knox, Sara Bess and Fletcher Good; and coach Brian Good, back left, Hayden Pell, Cadence Pennington, Dustin Harrison, Natalee Rice, Jace Angius, Joseph Calloway, Keller Stowers, Syler Mayfield, Talan Laxton-Vernon, Tyler McClung, Tayler Sizemore, William Markley, Logan Ballard and coach Chris Pennington.