A Riverside High senior will be among the basketball stars who will be on hand for all-star activities in Shady Spring this weekend.
Standout post player Alanna McKenzie is among the invitees for the Scott Brown/Little General Classic set for Saturday, April 15 at Shady Spring High School.
"Alanna was the engine that drove us this past season," said Riverside girls head coach John Frisby. "Unequivocally would not have won nine games and had the opportunity to win more without her in the lineup and on the court."
McKenzie anchoring the Warriors' lineup was a tremendous boost for a new head coach in his first year.
"Coming in for my first year and having so many unknowns when you have a kid like her it made the transition back to high school not so difficult," said Frisby, who formerly coached at Valley Middle. "She is very unselfish and a hard worker that led by example. She was a senior captain and showed that throughout the season.
"The one thing that breaks my heart for her is the Covid year. During that season, she got injured and only got to play in five of the limited 10-game schedule. When you look at her scoring and rebounding totals, that is the thing that prevented her from getting over 1,000 in both those categories. She should have been there and I wish I could have done something to change that because she deserves to be remembered for that and she won't be."
"For me as the new head coach, it was truly a pleasure to get to coach her," Frisby added. "I was lucky enough to have known and been around Alanna going all the way back to Montgomery City Hoops and her time at Valley Middle School, but this season was the first time I really had the opportunity to coach her. She is just a fantastic young lady and she will make a wonderful nurse. She decided early on that college basketball was not in her cards and when I asked her various times before and during the season if she wanted to play at the next level, her answer to me was no, I want to be a nurse like my mom. I can absolutely respect that and I am very proud of her but inside I keep hoping that she may change her mind and at least give college basketball a shot. She has all the tools in her toolbox if she wanted to play."
For her career, McKenzie collected 768 points and 685 rebounds. In her junior and senior campaigns, she was an honorable mention all-state selection, and she led Class AAAA in rebounding throughout her senior campaign. In the Mountain State Athletic Conference, she was on the all-rookie team as a freshman, as well as being honorable mention all-MSAC. As a junior, she was special honorable mention all-MSAC, and she was a first-team all-MSAC pick as a senior.
According to The Register-Herald, Chad Meador, who coached Summers County to the Class AA state title game in March, will lead the Class AAA/AA/A all-stars (Chick-fil-A) at the 33rd annual Scott Brown/Little General Classic. The day will start Saturday with a girls 3-point shootout at 2 p.m. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m.
The game is named in memory of Register-Herald sports writer Scott Brown, who passed away in 1996 due to complications with diabetes at the age of 31.
Meador led the Bobcats to their first state title game since 2011, when they won the last of five consecutive state championships. He was an assistant to Wayne Ryan on each of those teams. He will coach daughter Liv Meador one final time, and be joined by his assistants, Rick Blevins and Jason Stover.
Liv Meador will be joined by Wyoming East seniors Kayley Bane and Colleen Lookabill. The Warriors defeated Summers in the title game. Also on the team is Webster County’s Sydney Baird. The three-time all-stater was a career 2,000-point scorer and is the school’s all-time leader, girls and boys. James Monroe’s Adyson Hines and River View’s Trista Lester will also represent Region 3.
Rounding out the roster are Avery Childers of Robert C. Byrd, McKenna Hall of Ripley, Natalie Blankenship of Logan, Taylor Maddox of Nitro and Anna Young of Pendleton County.
Their counterparts will represent Class AAAA (Jan-Care). Woodrow Wilson teammates Keanti Thompson and Lataja Creasey and Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart will lead the way. They will be joined by Princeton’s Autumn Bane and Kylie Conner. The rest of the team is made up of McKenzie, Gabby Reep (Bridgeport), Jayda Allie (Cabell Midland), Lindsey Bechtel, Kate Hawkins and Mia Henkins (state champion Morgantown) and Emily Sharkey (University).
Coaches will be Bo Miller of Spring Valley and Jamie LeMaster of George Washington.
The boys rosters were revealed ahead of the girls. They will have a 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest and all-star game after the girls game.
In the boys all-star game, Class AAAA players will team with Class A (Mid-State Automotive) to take on all-stars from a combined team of Class AAA and Class AA (C. Adam Toney Tires).
Joining Shady Spring seniors Braden Chapman, Cam Manns, Cole Chapman and Jaedan Holstein will be DeSean Goode of Fairmont Senior, Garrett Mitchell of Wyoming East, Caleb Fuller of Bluefield, Eli Robertson of Herbert Hoover, Reece Carden of Scott, Luke Johnson of Ripley, Scotty Browning of Logan and Matt Carte of Ravenswood. Shady Spring coaches Ronnie Olson and Russ Jordan will lead the team.
The Class AAAA and A team will feature Eli Allen of Class A state champion James Monroe, as well as his teammates Collin Fox and Josh Burks. Mavericks coaches Matt Sauvage, Corey Miller and Todd Lusk will lead the way.
Two-time Class AAAA state champion Morgantown will be represented by Brody Davis and Cam Danser. Other players on the team are John Rose of Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier East teammates Goose Gabbert and Adam Seams, Princeton’s Kris Joyce, Brendan Hoffman and Ben Nicol of George Washington and Dominic Schmidt of Cabell Midland.
There will be a boys slam dunk and 3-point shootout after the girls game, followed by the boys game.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $8, with children under age 5 admitted free.
(Gary Fauber contributed to this story.)
