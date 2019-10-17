Football
Two Fayette County high school football squads will hit the road for 7:30 p.m. games Friday, while the third has the week off.

Class AA No. 33 Oak Hill (2-5) travels to face Class AA No. 11 Shady Spring (6-1), while Class A No. 18 Meadow Bridge (3-3) visits Class A No. 25 Summers County (2-5).

Class A co-No. 6 Midland Trail (5-2) is idle this week.

• • •

Statistics leaders for each Fayette team through last week's games are as follows:

Meadow Bridge

Rushing

• Nick White, 115 carries, 343 yards, 5 TD

• Dustin Adkins, 51-314-4

• Ayden Redden, 15-76-0

• Seaton Mullins, 7-63-1

Passing

• Dustin Adkins, 40-of-89, 535 yards, 6 TD, 8 INT

• Hunter Claypool, 3-5-65-1-0

Receiving

• Rian Cooper, 9 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD

• Tyler Martin, 11-131-0

• Ayden Redden, 6-114-2

• Landon James-Mullins, 1-61-1

• Kyle Hinken, 3-58-1

• James McClure, 4-51-1

Defense

• Hunter Claypool, 29 tackles, 72 assists, 7 FR

• Levi Lester, 18 tackles, 36 assists, 2 FR

• Darrelle Burdette, 16 tackles, 38 assists, 1 FR

• Ty Roles, 13 tackles, 33 assists, 1 FR

• Logan Hatfield, 3 FR

• Rian Cooper, 2 INT

Midland Trail

Rushing

• Robert Ruffner, 90 carries, 685 yards, 7 TD

• Colton Yoder, 92-602-5

• Chris Vines, 58-278-6

• Griffin Boggs, 52-200-4

• Trevor Maichle, 12-61-1

Passing

• Chris Vines, 20-of-68, 397 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Receiving

• Aaron Sisler, 5 catches, 129 yards, 2 TD

• Jonathon Stark, 7-115-0

• Trevor Maichle, 4-65-0

• Liam Gill, 2-46-1

• Cody Harrell, 2-37-0

Defense

• Robert Ruffner, 72 tackles, 3 FR

• Trevor Maichle, 50 tackles, 1 FR-TD, 1 INT

• Aaron Sisler, 45 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 FR, 1 INT

• Dylan Wilson, 36 tackles

• Aden Isaacs, 35 tackles, 1 FR, 1 INT

• Griffin Boggs, 25 tackles

• Danny Nottingham, 23 tackles

Oak Hill

Rushing

• Te-amo Shelton, 96 carries, 611 yards, 8 TD

• Leonard Farrow, 10-156-2

Passing

• Cade Maynor, 87-of-144, 1,010 yards, 8 TD, 10 INT

Receiving

• Leonard Farrow, 30 catches, 399 yards, 1 TD

• Braxton Hall, 19-274-2

• Rodell Allen, 6-134-2

• Toby Giles, 11-106-3

Defense

• Khalil Gray, 3 FR

• Leonard Farrow, 2 INT

• Hunter Perdue, 2 INT

• Eli Sedlock, 2 FR

• Eli Selvey, 2 FR

• Ethan Vargo-Thomas, 1 FR, 1 INT

