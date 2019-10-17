Two Fayette County high school football squads will hit the road for 7:30 p.m. games Friday, while the third has the week off.
Class AA No. 33 Oak Hill (2-5) travels to face Class AA No. 11 Shady Spring (6-1), while Class A No. 18 Meadow Bridge (3-3) visits Class A No. 25 Summers County (2-5).
Class A co-No. 6 Midland Trail (5-2) is idle this week.
• • •
Statistics leaders for each Fayette team through last week's games are as follows:
Meadow Bridge
Rushing
• Nick White, 115 carries, 343 yards, 5 TD
• Dustin Adkins, 51-314-4
• Ayden Redden, 15-76-0
• Seaton Mullins, 7-63-1
Passing
• Dustin Adkins, 40-of-89, 535 yards, 6 TD, 8 INT
• Hunter Claypool, 3-5-65-1-0
Receiving
• Rian Cooper, 9 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD
• Tyler Martin, 11-131-0
• Ayden Redden, 6-114-2
• Landon James-Mullins, 1-61-1
• Kyle Hinken, 3-58-1
• James McClure, 4-51-1
Defense
• Hunter Claypool, 29 tackles, 72 assists, 7 FR
• Levi Lester, 18 tackles, 36 assists, 2 FR
• Darrelle Burdette, 16 tackles, 38 assists, 1 FR
• Ty Roles, 13 tackles, 33 assists, 1 FR
• Logan Hatfield, 3 FR
• Rian Cooper, 2 INT
Midland Trail
Rushing
• Robert Ruffner, 90 carries, 685 yards, 7 TD
• Colton Yoder, 92-602-5
• Chris Vines, 58-278-6
• Griffin Boggs, 52-200-4
• Trevor Maichle, 12-61-1
Passing
• Chris Vines, 20-of-68, 397 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Receiving
• Aaron Sisler, 5 catches, 129 yards, 2 TD
• Jonathon Stark, 7-115-0
• Trevor Maichle, 4-65-0
• Liam Gill, 2-46-1
• Cody Harrell, 2-37-0
Defense
• Robert Ruffner, 72 tackles, 3 FR
• Trevor Maichle, 50 tackles, 1 FR-TD, 1 INT
• Aaron Sisler, 45 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 FR, 1 INT
• Dylan Wilson, 36 tackles
• Aden Isaacs, 35 tackles, 1 FR, 1 INT
• Griffin Boggs, 25 tackles
• Danny Nottingham, 23 tackles
Oak Hill
Rushing
• Te-amo Shelton, 96 carries, 611 yards, 8 TD
• Leonard Farrow, 10-156-2
Passing
• Cade Maynor, 87-of-144, 1,010 yards, 8 TD, 10 INT
Receiving
• Leonard Farrow, 30 catches, 399 yards, 1 TD
• Braxton Hall, 19-274-2
• Rodell Allen, 6-134-2
• Toby Giles, 11-106-3
Defense
• Khalil Gray, 3 FR
• Leonard Farrow, 2 INT
• Hunter Perdue, 2 INT
• Eli Sedlock, 2 FR
• Eli Selvey, 2 FR
• Ethan Vargo-Thomas, 1 FR, 1 INT
