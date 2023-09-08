Aside from Oak Hill’s big 27-26 win over visiting Independence last Friday (featured elsewhere), here are reviews of games involving the other two Fayette teams, as well as an out-of-county game for which information was supplied:
Meadow Bridge 16
Richwood 8
Meadow Bridge built up a 16-0 lead through three quarters and logged a 16-8 victory to improve to 2-0 Friday in a contest at Richwood.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard first on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kaiden Sims in the first period, and Braydon Thomas hooked up with Trip Roles for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.
The visitors added a safety in the second quarter for a 10-0 cushion, then they got a second six-pointer on a Thomas-to-Roles 9-yard pass to move into a 16-0 cushion.
The Lumberjacks got a touchdown and the ensuing conversion run — both from Tyler Barnhouse — in the final stanza to create the final score.
“We played well at times,” said Meadow Bridge coach Dwayne Reichard. “We did turn the ball over a couple of times in the red zone; that was a couple of scores we should have had.”
Sims, Thomas and Roles combined to give the Wildcats a solid running game. Sims finished with 22 carries for 114 yards and a score, Thomas collected 92 yards on 16 tries, and Roles added 42 stripes on 10 rushes.
Through the air, Thomas was 1-of-3 with the lone completion being the TD toss to Roles.
On the prevent side of the ball, Sims recorded five solo tackles and six assists. Silas Adkins had three tackles and four assists, Thomas had two tackles and four assists, and Blake Bennett had two solos and three assists.
Adkins had a fumble recovery, and Isaac Black registered an interception.
Meadow Bridge (2-0) visits rival Midland Trail at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
Midland Trail 28
Tolsia 18
A balanced offense led Midland Trail to a 28-18 conquest of visiting Tolsia on Friday.
Quarterback Jaden Gladwell completed 10 of 24 passes for 123 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to guide the Patriots’ second win against no defeats in 2023.
Gladwell tossed touchdown passes to Ian Harper (30 yards) and Jacob Ewing (20 yards) on the evening. Preston Compton hauled in six aerials for 43 yards, and Landon Syner caught two passes for 35 yards.
On the ground, Jayden Roop had another solid game, carrying the ball 26 times for 103 yards and a pair of scores. Will McGraw had five carries for 32 yards.
Trail will host Meadow Bridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a battle of county unbeatens.
Shady Spring 28
Nicholas County 27
Host Shady Spring built up a 21-7 lead Friday and staved off a Nicholas County rally to earn the 28-27 victory.
Jaxson Morriston compiled 145 yards and three touchdown runs on 14 carries to lead the Grizzlies. Morriston also caught two passes for 22 yards. Coltin Browning had 15 carries for 72 yards.
NCHS quarterback Coleton Hellems (11-for-17 for 101 yards) threw a 13-yard TD pass to Trey Hatfield.
For the Tigers, signal-caller Brady Green was 12-for-23 for 228 yards and three scores (two Jalen Bailey TDs in a 103-yard receiving night, and one score from Gavin Davis).
Davis rushed for 139 yards and another TD to lead the running attack.
Morriston had five tackles and two assists for the NCHS defense.
Braden Johnson had a fumble recovery for the Grizzlies, and Shady Spring had a fumble recovery. Bailey had an interception for the Tiger defense.
Shady Spring (1-1) will host Summers County at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
The Grizzlies (0-2) will entertain Wyoming East at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.
