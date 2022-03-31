Below are final standings for the 2022 season of the Mount Hope Youth Basketball League:
Kindergarten
Pintos 8-0
Shetlands 4-3-1
Palominos 3-5
Owls 0-7-1
Grades 1-2
Orioles (champion) 9-0
Roadrunners (runner-up) 7-2
Lions 6-2
Tigers 5-2
Dolphins 5-3
Hawks 2-5
Greyhounds 2-6
Leopards 2-6
Cubs 1-6
Bears 0-7
Grades 3-4
Bengals (champion) 8-1
T-Birds (runner-up) 6-3
Bulldogs 5-3
Colts 4-3
Panthers 4-3
Gators 5-4
Cardinals 4-4
Stallions 4-4
Cobras 2-5
Falcons 2-5
Grizzlies 2-5
Mavericks 0-7
Grades 5-6
Wildcats (champion) 8-1
Bruins (runner-up) 6-3
Ponies 7-1
Broncos 7-1
Cougars 4-4
Hornets 4-4
Badgers 3-4
Sharks 3-5
Huskies 2-5
Vipers 2-6
Eagles 1-6
Jaguars 0-7
Below is a wrap-up of playoff and final regular season action:
Kindergarten
March 5
Palominos 19, Owls 8
P: Jayce Tabor 8, Mason Dameron 4, Ace Mills 4, Shane Dickens 2, Parker Lawson 1
O: Liam Waddell 7, Rhett Vance 1
Pintos 12, Shetlands 10
P: Landon Thomas 5, Kamdyn DeQuasie 2, Owen Meador 2, Liam Craddock 1, Cooper Nicely 1, Samuel Webb 1
S: Mark Lawhorn 3, Maddox Compton 2, Gabriel Rivera 2, Team 2, Eric Bowers 1
Feb. 26
Pintos 12, Owls 10
P: Landon Thomas 7, Matt Davis 2, Kamdyn DeQuasie 1, Cooper Nicely 1, Aubrey Warner 1
O: Liam Waddell 7, Konner Barb 2, Carson Lively 1
Shetlands 14, Palominos 13
S: Maddox Compton 7, Eric Bowers 3, Gabriel Rivera 2, Tahan Acord 1, Tatum Acord 1
P: Jayce Tabor 4, Ace Mills 3, Shane Dickens 3, Jacob Via 2, Jackson Rubin 1
Grades 1-2
March 5 (championship)
Orioles 19, Roadrunners 18
O: Isaac Arthur 5, Mason Crigger 4, Levi Pack 4, Easton Woods 4, Ryder Milam 2
R: Everette Woodson 12, Justin Adams 4, Grayson Walls 2
The Orioles held a two-point halftime lead and extended the lead to five points through three quarters and stretched it even further to seven in the fourth before the Roadrunners mounted a big comeback to pull to within a single point at the buzzer. The Roadrunners were fouled to go to the line with no time on the clock but missed the foul shots and the Orioles held on for the championship.
Feb. 28 (semifinals)
Roadrunners 18, Lions 13
R: Everette Woodson 12, Grayson Walls 4, Kasen Spangler 2
L: Cohen Thomas 6, Ben Veramessa 4, Landrie James 3
Orioles 24, Dolphins 9
O: Ryder Milam 8, Isaac Arthur 6, Liam Bennett 4, Mason Crigger 2, Maddox McClaugherty 2, Levi Pack 2
D: Calyx Ellison 8, Dylan Frazier 1
Feb. 26 (first round)
Orioles 21, Leopards 13
O: Isaac Arthur 16, Mason Crigger 3, Levi Pack 2
L: Brogan Wolfe 6, Aubrey Eskins 3, Drake Gunn 2, Rylee Reese 2
Roadrunners 14, Greyhounds 10
R: Everette Woodson 10, Grayson Walls 2, Liam Wright 2
G: Jackson Basham 6, Jane Gillian 2, Owen Worrells 2
Lions 26, Hawks 6
L: Landrie James 10, Caleb Huddleston 4, Cohen Thomas 4, Jake Mitchem 4, Ryder Bridgeman 2, Ben Veramessa 2
H: Jake Chaffin 4, Kendrick Kees 2
Dolphins 17, Tigers 14
D: Dylan Frazier 11, Calyx Ellison 6
T: Montana McBride 7, Brady Mills 4, James Lawson 3
Feb. 21 (play-in)
Leopards 13, Cubs 10
L: Drake Gunn 6, Rylee Reese 4, Dylan Whittaker 2, Brogan Wolfe 1
C: Grayson Yoke 6, Avery Buckman 2, Jax Turner 2
Greyhounds 12, Bears 5
G: Jaxon Basham 6, Jane Gillian 2, Conrad Milam 2, Grayson Shea 2
B: Korbin Cullum 2, Ryder Hall 2, Easton Phares 1
Grades 3-4
March 5 (championship)
Bengals 20, T-Birds 12
B: Kamden Legg 11, Avery Legg 4, Caden Walker 4, Holden Perry 1
T-B: Josiah Sharp 4, Wyatt Acord 3, Parker Bowling 2, Deuce Logan 2, Notorious Lavender 1
The Bengals led 7-3 after a 0-0 opening quarter. The T-Birds trimmed the deficit to two points at the end of the third, but the Bengals used a 7-1 fourth quarter to capture the Grades 3-4 title.
Feb. 28 (semifinals)
T-Birds 26, Bulldogs 20
T-B: Wyatt Acord 10, Easton Gill 8, Notorious Lavender 4, Josiah Sharp 2, Zain Patel 2
B: Ross Dumas 8, Jacob Turner 6, Jax Toler 4, Noah Elswick 2
Bengals 14, Gators 9
B: Caden Walker 10, Carter Cooper 2, Kamden Legg 2
G: Dalton Higginbotham 5, Colton Whittaker 2, Tyler Williams 2
Feb. 26 (first round)
T-Birds 24, Panthers 13
T-B: Wyatt Acord 14, Zain Patel 4, Easton Gill 2, Notorious Lavender 2, Deuce Logan 2
P: Ethan Currence 5, Paxton Hodge 4, Kase Warden 4, Zach Lindley 1
Gators 22, Colts 13
G: Dalton Higginbotham 12, Tyler Williams 4, David Bigelow 2, Kash Cantley 2, Zach Hershberger 2
C: Mason Adkins 5, Nehemiah Plummer 4, Elijah Hughes 2, Silas Meador 1, T.J. Parsons 1
Bulldogs 20, Stallions 18
B: Ross Dumas 13, Noah Elswick 5, Jax Toler 2
S: Kannen Utt 9, Kaden Mason 5, Tucker Hawkins 2, Trent Meadows 2
Bengals 39, Cardinals 4
B: Caden Walker 10, Avery Legg 8, Kamden Legg 8, Carter Cooper 7, Holden Perry 4, Karter Hanna 2
C: Easton Bowers 2, Tripton Kiliany 2
Feb. 21 (play-in)
Cardinals 19, Falcons 12
C: Tripton Kiliany 7, Ryker Gravely 6, Hunter Perry 6
F: Brayden Ellison 7, Abygail Bird 2, Cody Duncan 2, Bentley Ellison 1
Feb. 24 (play-in)
Gators 20, Cobras 10
G: Dalton Higginbotham 10, Zach Hershberger 6, Tyler Williams 4
C: Conner Price 8, Avery Mays 2
T-Birds 21, Mavericks 7
T-B: Notorious Lavender 6, Zain Patel 6, Wyatt Acord 5, Josiah Sharp 4
M: Caleb Lamb 3, Preston Hambrick 2, Jaydee Milam 2
Stallions 21, Grizzlies 19
S: Kannen Utt 13, Kaden Mason 4, Brynlee Greer 2, Trent Meadows 2
G: Trey Donnelly 7, Kendra Lawson 4, Xavier Canaday 2, Madalyn Evans 2, Paris Goodman 2, Parker Milam 2
Grades 5-6
March 5 (championship)
Wildcats 35, Bruins 28
W: Vance Lindley 11, Sam Perry 10, Eli Stover 8, Levi Endicott 2, Gavin Woods 2, Eli Vance 2
B: Ethan Montz 16, Brodie James 5, Trenton Mills 4, Brennan Dameron 4, Victoria Glende 1
The Wildcats went ahead 14-5 in the first quarter. The Bruins couldn't overcome their slow start, and the Wildcats led by 12 at half on their way to the Grades 5-6 championship.
Feb. 25 (semifinals)
Wildcats 26, Broncos 25
W: Vance Lindley 11, Eli Stover 6, Sam Perry 3, Gavin Woods 2, Eli Vance 2, Kellen Wood 2
B: Will Farrish 12, Evan Tyree 7, Jax Adams 2, Trey Anderson 2, Rylan Lawson 2
Bruins 41, Ponies 35
B: Ethan Montz 29, Trenton Mills 8, Brodie James 4
P: Drake Worley 26, Gracie Bennett 4, Landon Craddock 3, Evan Martin 2
Feb. 25 (first round)
Bruins 30, Hornets 23
B: Ethan Montz 15, Brodie James 7, Trenton Mills 6, Brennan Dameron 2
H: Andrew Calfee 14, Eli Basham 4, Landon Frazier 4, Ayden Byrd 1
Ponies 28, Vipers 18
P: Drake Worley 18, Landon Craddock 5, Evan Martin 4, Jackson Hess 1
V: Levi Sharp 8, Hayden Veramessa 8, Kez Mathis 2
Broncos 18, Sharks 12
B: Jax Adams 6, Aubrey Conley 4, Trey Anderson 2, Will Farrish 2, Rylan Lawson 2, Evan Tyree 2
S: Braylon Brooks 6, Payton Holstein 3, Landon Withrow 2, Carter Weeks 1
Wildcats 20, Cougars 10
W: Vance Lindley 10, Sam Perry 4, Eli Stover 3, Zayden McCool 2, Eli Vance 1
C: Jaden Lawson 6, Tanner Donnelly 2, Cole Ward 2
Feb. 22 (play-in)
Vipers 25, Badgers 15
V: Hayden Veramessa 11, Levi Sharp 10, Kez Mathis 2, Makayla Smith 2
B: Jayden Donelow 11, Hezekiah Plummer 4
Hornets 26, Jaguars 15
H: Andrew Calfee 19, Landon Frazier 3, E.J. Martin 2, Mason Brown 2
J: Zane Green 4, Isiah Settle 4, Kholton Toma 4, Kennyn Jones 2, Ethan O'Dell 1
Cougars 41, Eagles 20
C: Jaden Lawson 13, Lane Ellison 12, Tanner Donnelly 10, Malachi Bird 2, Carter Croaston 2, Cole Ward 2
E: Payton Tolley 10, Elijah Jones 7, Zhane Billips 2, Bradyn Gambrell 1
Sharks 19, Huskies 13
S: Braylon Brooks 8, Carlton Thompson 4, Landon Withrow 4, Payton Holstein 2, Ayden Miller 2
H: Daniel Compton 4, Landon Lively 4, Tripp Lilly 2, Abigayle Stover 2, Parker Gauldin 1
