The Fayetteville Pirate girls notched a 33-22 triumph over the visiting Valley Greyhounds in middle school basketball action on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Kendra Dempsey tallied 11 points to pave the way for the Pirates. Mollie Thomas and Kerrisyn Feazell added eight points each, Macie Dehart had three, Riley Shockey scored two, and Taylor Dempsey tossed in one.
Destiny Scott's game-high 12 points led the Greyhounds. Other scorers included: Madison Young, 7; and Emily Myers, 1.
The two squads combined to go 0-of-20 from the free-throw line, with Fayetteville misfiring on 15 freebies.
The Valley boys and girls will host a holiday tournament this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28. Clay County, George Washington and Midland Trail will join Valley in the field. Both Valley teams will play Midland Trail Friday, with the boys facing off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 7:45 p.m.
The consolation games will be at 1 and 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and the championship contests are set for 3:30 p.m. (girls) and 4:45 p.m. (boys).
Fayetteville will play in a Christmas tournament at Summersville on Dec. 27-28.
• • •
The Oak Hill Middle School girls carry a 4-0 record into the Christmas break after a 39-21 win over Beckley-Stratton last week.
"I thought we would have a good team going into this year," said coach Darrell Compton. "I don't think we are playing our best basketball yet.
"But I enjoy watching these girls play. And the way they love each (other)."
In a Dec. 16 game at PikeView, Oak Hill slipped by the Panthers 34-32. Kyndall Dooley led the scoring with 11 points, followed by Taysia Gray with nine, Kyndall Ince with eight, Loren Tygrett with four and Edith Milam with two.
Prior to that, the Red Devils cruised by Fayetteville 51-20.
Gray netted 20 points to lead the way. Dooley added 13 and Ince five.
"We had eight players get into the scoring column," said Compton. "We have the capability to go 10 deep.
"Every player in that rotation has something different to bring to the game. Fayetteville had a lot of speed and was able to turn us over more then we would like."
However, Oak Hill "slowed down" and attacked inside more in the second half, he noted.
The Devils began their season by turning back Midland Trail 44-16.
Gray poured in 24 to highlight the offense, while Dooley chipped in six.
Coaches are reminded to submit results to fayettesports@gmail.com or skeenan@register-herald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.