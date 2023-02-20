Below is a listing of the various honorees from the 2023 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Midland Trail High School:
• Team champions — Oak Hill in girls and boys
• Team runners-up — Midland Trail girls and Valley boys
All-county girls basketball
• Jenna Maynor, Oak Hill
• Bella Holly, Oak Hill
• Natalie Craddock, Oak Hill
• Ava Campbell, Midland Trail
• Raygen Parsons, Midland Trail
• Amy Hollandsworth, Fayetteville
• Hadassah Hamm, Valley
• Kyndal Gilkeson, Meadow Bridge
All-county boys basketball
• Carson Treadway, Oak Hill
• Antoine Hicks, Oak Hill
• Keelan Remy, Oak Hill
• Tavion Woods, Valley
• Von Brockman, Valley
• Isaiah Harper, Midland Trail
• Ben Harrison, Fayetteville
• Weslee Kinder, Meadow Bridge
All-county cheer
• Khloe Nett, Fayetteville
• Peyten Farrell, Fayetteville
• Dalia Hayes, Meadow Bridge
• Baylee Roberts, Meadow Bridge
• Karsyn Bird, Midland Trail
• Olivia Holley, Midland Trail
• Ava Queen, Oak Hill
• Marlee Wills, Oak Hill
• Madison Fleaming, Valley
• Abigail Stewart, Valley
