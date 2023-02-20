Below is a listing of the various honorees from the 2023 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Midland Trail High School:

• Team champions — Oak Hill in girls and boys

• Team runners-up — Midland Trail girls and Valley boys

All-county girls basketball

• Jenna Maynor, Oak Hill

• Bella Holly, Oak Hill

• Natalie Craddock, Oak Hill

• Ava Campbell, Midland Trail

• Raygen Parsons, Midland Trail

• Amy Hollandsworth, Fayetteville

• Hadassah Hamm, Valley

• Kyndal Gilkeson, Meadow Bridge

All-county boys basketball

• Carson Treadway, Oak Hill

• Antoine Hicks, Oak Hill

• Keelan Remy, Oak Hill

• Tavion Woods, Valley

• Von Brockman, Valley

• Isaiah Harper, Midland Trail

• Ben Harrison, Fayetteville

• Weslee Kinder, Meadow Bridge

All-county cheer

• Khloe Nett, Fayetteville

• Peyten Farrell, Fayetteville

• Dalia Hayes, Meadow Bridge

• Baylee Roberts, Meadow Bridge

• Karsyn Bird, Midland Trail

• Olivia Holley, Midland Trail

• Ava Queen, Oak Hill

• Marlee Wills, Oak Hill

• Madison Fleaming, Valley

• Abigail Stewart, Valley

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you