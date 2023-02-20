Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.