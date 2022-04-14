In recent middle school sports contests:
Oceana 19
Midland Trail 7
In a baseball game, Oceana turned back Midland Trail 19-7.
Contributors for Oceana included: J. Mullins 3-4 (2b, 4 rbi), B. Waldron 3-4 (4 rbi), J. Repass 2-5 (2b, 2 rbi), M. Laxton (2 rbi) and C. Hawks 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi).
Aidan Foster was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs for the Patriots. Brody Jones (2-for-4), Gregory Cramer (1-3), Jayvin Willis and Jett Ford produced one RBI apiece.
H. Miller was the winning pitcher.
Midland Trail 12
Fayetteville 2
In a softball outing on April 6, the Patriots cruised by the Pirates 12-2.
Nevaeh Hall was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to power the Trail offense. Madison Rader (2-for-3) and Ava Campbell (2-for-4) each drove in a pair of runs. Also, Jessi Mooney was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Kyndal Parsons was 1-for-2 with a triple and one RBI, and Raygen Parsons belted a double in two at-bats.
For Fayetteville, Baylee Hildebrand was 1-1 with a triple and an RBI, and Ava Emery went 1-for-3.
Rader notched the pitching verdict, striking out 10, limiting Fayetteville to two base hits and yielding no earned runs.
Makayla Smith struck out 11 for the Pirates.
