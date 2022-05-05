In recent middle school softball and baseball outings:
SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 17
Glenwood 1
Big innings in the first and second gave the Patriots their 17 runs in the 17-1 defeat of Glenwood on April 30.
During the game, Nevaeh Hall broke the school single-season hitting record with 25 hits in 13 games with four games left in the campaign. The record was previously held by Katie Hawkins.
Hall was 2-for-2 with one RBI on the night. C.J. Ford was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and Presley Walker, Kyndal Parsons, Raygen Parsons and Ava Campbell produced one RBI apiece.
Madison Rader and Hall combined for the no-hitter on the mound. Rader struck out three Glenwood batters in her one-inning stint, and Hall fanned five in two innings of relief.
Midland Trail 4
Eastern Greenbrier 1
On April 27, Midland Trail pitcher Madison Rader reached 100 strikeouts for the season with a 15-strikeout showing during a 4-1 win over Eastern Greenbrier.
With the showing, Rader holds the MTHS middle school record for strikeouts in a season with 106 in 51 1/3 innings with six games remaining.
During the contest, Trail built up a 2-0 lead through five innings then pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the victory.
Rader and Nevaeh Hall each provided two hits and a pair of RBIs for the MT offense. Hall belted a triple.
Others providing base hits were Kyndal Parsons, Jessi Mooney and Raygen Parsons.
On the mound, Rader scattered four hits in the seven-inning contest.
For Eastern, Heaster was 2-for-3.
BASEBALL
Midland Trail 10
Glenwood 3
A five-run fifth inning helped the Patriots seal the 10-3 verdict over Glenwood on April 29. Glenwood plated two of its runs in the top of the first.
The game included five errors by Midland Trail and four by Glenwood.
Dakota Bennett was 1-for-2 for the Patriots, who won despite being outhit. Brody Jones and Aidan Foster both drove in one run.
Trail batters drew 14 walks, and Bennett, Preston Eades and Nick Workman scored two runs apiece.
E. Wright was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Glenwood.
Kurtis Koch earned the pitching win, striking out 10 and yielding two hits in four innings. Foster fanned three in an inning of relief.
