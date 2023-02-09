Below are recent results from middle school basketball games:
GIRLS
Oak Hill 59
PikeView 23
Jenna Maynor poured in 28 points and teammate Natalie Craddock chipped in 12 to power the Red Devils to the romp on Feb. 7.
Other scorers included: Kya Osborne, 2; Gabby Brown 4; Bella Holly, 7; Andrea Smith, 4; and Serenity Bourgard, 2.
PikeView scorers were: Adaline Bowers, 2; Jalyn Bailey, 4; Kayleigh Dunn, 1; Natalie Rose, 8; Leah Gonderman, 6; Addison Palmer, 2.
Oak Hill 44
Princeton 32
On Feb. 6, the Red Devils toppled Princeton 44-32.
Jenna Maynor tallied 20 points to pace the OHMS attack. Other scorers included: Natalie Craddock, 6; Kya Osborne, 8; Kadence Donnelly, 2; and Bella Holly, 8.
Kylee Jackson tallied 15 points for the Tigers. Others in the scoring column included: Chinyrah Carruthers, 5; Addison McCabe, 4; and Dhestyn Rhaine, 8.
Oak Hill 41
Summersville 13
On Jan. 31, the Red Devils easily handled Summersville.
Jenna Maynor's 23-point outburst led the attack for Oak Hill. Others providing offense were: Natalie Craddock, 8; Kya Osborne, 8; Kadence Donnelly, 1; and Gabby Brown, 1.
Summersville scorers were: Kamryn Dorsey, 6; Maddie Jones, 1; Brooklyn Nunley, 2; Riley Smarr, 1; and Avry Barnett, 3.
Summersville won the junior varsity contest 22-11.
Summersville scorers included: Camellia Prutsok, 5; Madison Angus, 4; Brylee Scott, 2; Auriana Barnett, 2; Jala Johnson, 4; and Hannah Thomas, 5.
Oak Hill scoring was provided by: Gabby Brown, 2; Gracie Runyon, 3; Lizzie Shuck, 2; Andrea Smith, 3; and Teagan Coleman, 1.
Midland Trail 45
Fayetteville 23
On Jan. 31, three players provided double-digit scoring to pace the Midland Trail girls past Fayetteville.
Raygen Parsons scored 15, Ava Campbell had 12, and Whitney Bibb netted 11 to lead the Pirates. Other scorers included: Jessi Mooney, 5; and Madison Rader, 2.
Kinzlee Dove tallied 13 to pace the Pirates. Also in the scoring column were: Kinslee Hildebrand, 5; Mia Calloway, 3; and Amy Hollandsworth, 2.
In the jayvee game, Midland Trail doubled up Fayetteville 22-11.
Scorers for the Patriots were: Abigail Parcell, 8; Mahala Crist, 7; Presley Walker, 4; Riley Harrell, 2; and Aubrey Spencer, 1.
Fayetteville scorers were: Dial, 4; Thomas, 2; Ibarra, 2; Hildebrand, 2; and Lewis, 1.
BOYS
Oak Hill 54
Greater Beckley Christian 34
The Red Devil boys cruised past Greater Beckley Christian 54-34 on Feb. 3.
Carson Treadway netted 22 points and Antoine Hicks had 17 for the Red Devils. Keelan Remy added 10, Trent Jones three and Noah Floyd two.
For GBC, providing offense were: K. Davidson, 15; D. Williams, 9; K. McMellon, 3; J. Wilcox, 4; and C. Howell, 3.
Park 46
Oak Hill 41
On Feb. 2, the visiting Park Middle boys eased past Oak Hill 46-41.
For Park, Jabari Spencer tallied 16 points and Vince Umberger and Javonte Wynes had 11 each. Javonte Spencer chipped in eight.
Trent Jones led Oak Hill with 10 markers. Also in the scoring column were: Caleb Compton, 2; Antoine Hicks, 8; Carson Treadway, 9; Kennie Suttle, 2; Keelan Remy, 6; Noah Floyd, 2; and Taron Thomas, 2.
Oak Hill earned a 36-26 victory in the junior varsity outing.
Jacob Schwarz scored 14 for the Red Devils. Other scorers were: Eli Stover, 1; Taron Thomas, 9; Jaden Lawson, 10; and Jager Workman, 2.
Gavin Milam led Park with 15 points. Also in the scoring column were: Teagan Kelly, 2; Cooper Phillips, 4; and Will Farrish, 5.
