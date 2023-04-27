Below are reports of games for which statistics were provided to The Fayette Tribune (coaches of teams at the high school and middle school levels are urged to supply game results at skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com):
Middle school softball
Midland Trail 19
Clay County 1
Visiting Midland Trail built up an 8-1 lead through four innings on Tuesday, April 25, and the Patriots then added to the cushion with an 11-run fifth against Clay County.
Trail pitcher Madison Rader no-hit the Panthers, striking out 10, walking two and allowing no earned runs.
At the plate for the Patriots, Raygen Parsons and Stephanie Harrell (1-for-3 with a double) both produced four RBIs. Riley Harrell had a productive day, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and a pair of RBIs.
Also, Abigail Parcell (2-for-4) and Presley Walker (1-for-4) drove in three runs each, Rader was 2-for-5 with one RBI, and Jessi Mooney and Brooke Ewing both had a single.
Rader and Mooney scored four runs each.
Midland Trail 5
Eastern Greenbrier 4
The Midland Trail girls hit the road on Monday, April 24 and eked out a 5-4 victory over Eastern Greenbrier in seven innings.
A 13-hit attack lifted the Patriots, who plated three runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings to rally and gain enough breathing room.
Raygen Parsons, Madison Rader, Stephanie Harrell and Brooke Ewing supplied multi-hit games for the Patriots. Parsons was 3-for-4 with a double, Rader went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, Harrell was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Ewing delivered an RBI during a 2-for-3 performance.
Also for the Midland Trail offense, Jessi Mooney, Presley Walker, Ava Campbell and Abigail Parcell supplied a base hit apiece.
Norman, Cline and Bundy (two RBIs) had two base hits apiece for Eastern Greenbrier. Boone and Cleghorn drove in one run each.
Rader went the distance on the mound to pick up another victory for Trail. She struck out 13 EG batters while allowing eight hits, three walks and four earned runs.
Wellman fanned six on the mound for the Knights.
Midland Trail 5
Pineville-Wyoming East 0
On Friday, April 21, the Patriots had a five-run uprising in the bottom of the third frame to secure the shutout of visiting Pineville-Wyoming East.
Jessi Mooney (1-for-3) had two RBIs for MTMS. Raygen Parsons (2-for-3 with a triple), Stephanie Harrell (2-for-3) and Ava Campbell each knocked in a run. Also, Madison Rader belted a double and Presley Walker and Abigail Parcell both had singles.
For the visitors, P. Booth had a triple and C. Rollins, R. Bower and O. Vint each had a single.
Rader struck out six and gave up four hits to earn the pitching decision.
Booth set down nine MT batters on strikes and allowed eight hits for Pineville-Wyoming East.
Midland Trail 17
Valley 1
The Patriots plated 10 runs in the first two innings on their way to a 17-1 conquest of the host Greyhounds on April 20.
Eighth-grader Stephanie Harrell launched two home run bombs on the evening to guide Midland Trail. Harrell finished the night 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
She wasn’t the only one swinging a big bat, as teammate Madison Rader was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Ava Campbell was 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Presley Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored.
Also for the Trail offensive attack, Dayden Pridemore and Riley Harrell were both 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jessi Mooney and Brooke Ewing both went 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Rader pitched the first inning for Midland Trail, striking out the side and earning the win, then Stephanie Harrell threw the remaining three frames, striking out six and scattering three Valley hits.
Raelyn Morris pitched all four innings for the Greyhounds, striking out six and yielding seven earned runs.
Middle school baseball
Midland Trail 10
Princeton 0
An eight-run outburst in the fifth inning on April 25 propelled the Patriot boys to the 10-0 shutout of visiting Princeton on Eighth Grade Night.
“These 8th-graders deserved a game like today,” said Trail head coach Nick Mooney. “They lost to Princeton as 6th-graders 20-1 and 7th-graders 10-0.
“To be able to showcase their body of work and get this win, in a great atmosphere, the way they got it, was nice to see.”
“Jakob Dogan had a day going 2-for-3 (with) two RBIs and got us going in what turned out to be a big 5th inning,” Mooney continued. “That momentum carried us through the game.”
Also for Midland Trail, Aiden Weis was 2-for-2 with a triple and a double and an RBI, Kolton Eades was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Rayce Dickerson was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Preston Eades (double, RBI), Brody Jones (RBI) and Riley Petitt each provided a base hit. Teammate Jett Ford drove in a run, as well.
Kolton Eades pitched five solid innings to earn the win on the mound. He struck out 12, walked four and gave up two hits. Jones fanned one and yielded no hits in an inning of relief.
Oak Hill 15
Midland Trail 4
In action on April 19 at Oak Hill, the Red Devils pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to the 15-4 handling of the Patriots.
Each team had seven hits and four errors.
J. Brown was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to power the Oak Hill offense. S. Truman and A. Hicks both produced a single and two RBIs, and B. Elswick (RBI), C. Compton (RBI) and K. Sorrell supplied one base hit apiece.
For Midland Trail, Aiden Weis was 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs, Kolton Eades and Preston Eades (double) each had two hits in three at-bats, and Brody Jones was 1-for-3.
C. Treadway got the pitching verdict for the Red Devils, striking out eight Trail batters and yielding seven hits and just one earned run.
Kolton Eades and Jones handled pitching duties for the Patriots, with Eades fanning four OHMS players in 2 2/3 innings.
