FAYETTEVILLE — The Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail girls and the Meadow Bridge boys were first-night winners in the 2020 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament Wednesday at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building.
No. 5 Meadow Bridge kicked off the annual event with a late surge for a 52-43 victory over the No. 4 Valley girls. A transition bucket by Valley's Madison Young pulled the Greyhounds to within one point, 40-39, but Meadow Bridge closed the contest with a 12-4 run.
Charity Reichard poured in 24 points to pace the Meadow Bridge effort. Kierston Rozell chipped in 13, Lily Hayes 11 and Amber Stickler four.
For Valley, Emily Myers tossed in 15 points, and Young had 12. Also, Alexis Dozier and Destiny Scott netted seven each, and Samantha Edwards scored two.
In the night's middle game, the No. 4 Meadow Bridge boys squeaked by No. 5 Fayetteville, 22-19. Jaden Gladwell sank a pair of free throws with :01 left to preserve the victory for the Wildcats.
Gladwell led the winners with 10 points. Others in the scoring column were: Cordell McClung, 3; Brycen Sawyers, 5; Blake Bennett, 2; and Daron Walker, 2.
Thad Brown tallied eight to pace the Pirates. Other scorers included: Carter Richardson, 3; Jackson Young, 2; and Cadence Pennington, 6.
Finally, the No. 3 Midland Trail girls eased by No. 2 Fayetteville, 21-19.
Meaghan Hendrick tallied nine points to lead the Trail attack. Others providing offense were: Ava Dickerson, 2; Jayla Barnhouse, 1; Addison Isaacs, 3; and Rumor Barnhouse, 6.
Kendra Dempsey netted seven to guide Fayetteville. Also in the scoring column were: Mollie Thomas, 6; Kerrisyn Feazell, 5; and Ryley Shockey, 1.
• • •
Following are pairings of remaining games:
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Meadow Bridge boys vs. No. 1 Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.
• Meadow Bridge girls vs. No. 1 Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
• No. 2 Midland Trail boys vs. No. 3 Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
• Girls consolation, 4:30 p.m.
• Boys consolation, 6 p.m.
• Girls championship, 7:30 p.m.
• Boys championship, 9 p.m.
— Steve Keenan
